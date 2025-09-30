Overfinch to build ‘most expensive Range Rover ever sold’

Land Rover-based restomods have become a familiar part of the automotive landscape, but one company can lay claim to being the first.

Overfinch was founded in 1975 under the name of Shuler Presses. Based in Farnham, Surrey, it built modified Land Rovers in small volumes.

By 1985, the company had adopted the Overfinch name, and became the tuner of choice for those wanting a more powerful Range Rover. This typically included fitting a General Motors-supplied 5.7-litre V8 engine, with later versions in the 1990s boasting up to 400hp.

The company entered administration in 2010, but has since bounced back and entered new markets. Now, Overfinch is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Five decades of performance

Part of the plan for Overfinch’s 50th birthday is a return for the company’s best-known vehicles, via a partnership with gunmaker Holland & Holland.

Last year saw the announcement of a five-year collaboration between the two companies. A new Overfinch Range Rover Holland & Holland Edition will be revealed this October.

Overfinch says the new Holland & Holland Edition will be ‘the most luxuriously enhanced Range Rover ever built’, with production limited to only 25 examples.

A new Overfinch Heritage line, aimed at restoring and enhancing classic models, will include the launch of the reborn Range Rover next year. It could become the ‘most valuable Range Rover by Overfinch to date, if not the most expensive ever sold’.

Overfinch goes global

In recent years, Overfinch has opened showrooms and retail partnerships in North America, Europe and the Middle East. Earlier in 2025, the company added a new showroom in Abu Dhabi.

Despite its global expansion, Overfinch’s headquarters remain in St. John’s Wood, London. The company’s production and technical development takes place in Wetherby, West Yorkshire.

Overfinch CEO Kevin Sloane said: “As proud custodians of the Overfinch brand for the past two decades, we are delighted to mark 50 years as the original customisers of the world’s most iconic SUVs. As we enter the last quarter of 2025, we report stellar business performance and growth for the last financial year.

“We’ve achieved healthy profits and continue to invest in product development, in our Heritage business and in developing international sales channels in key regions such as North America and the Middle East.”

