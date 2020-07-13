How to build your own Nissan Kidster

Nissan defined the popular electric car with the Leaf, then failed to build on that momentum. All that is set to change this week when Nissan unveils the all-new Ariya SUV.

Although details won’t be released until 15 July, we know that it will be Nissan’s second all-electric car. It will also draw heavily on the 2019 concept car, showcasing a new design direction for the company. The Ariya is likely to influence the design of the next Qashqai.

In the meantime, here’s another Nissan – and this is one you can build at home.

It’s called the Kidster. Like the Leaf and Ariya, it’s 100 percent zero emissions. In fact, it’s a good demonstration of reusing and recycling.

Rev your little one’s imagination by building a fun, cardboard Nissan everyone can play with. Check out the instructions here: https://t.co/bawmlLVcan pic.twitter.com/PZ5ZVf2zyz — Nissan (@NissanUSA) July 11, 2020

Although the Kidster is a product of Nissan USA, you’re free to make it a right-hand-drive vehicle for UK living rooms. Alternatively, you could place the steering wheel in the centre of the car, McLaren F1 style.

Once complete, the Nissan Kidster will sprint to 60mph (that’s metres per hour) in as fast as a parent or willing sibling is able to push.

There are zero emissions at the tailpipe – primarily because the Kidster doesn’t feature a tailpipe. Recharging takes a couple of minutes – the equivalent of refuelling at the kitchen table.

Nissan Kidster: just add child

Along with some imagination, you will need a cardboard box, packing tape, colouring materials, paper, printer, scissors, utility knife, glue, a paper plate, cork or pencil, tacks and aluminium foil.

Once the Kidster is complete, just add child. Big kids are also welcome

Some pretty cool ‘print and paste’ parts are available on line, including a steering wheel, lights, badges and wheels. You have a choice of two badges: Rogue or Altima. The Nissan Rogue is the U.S. equivalent of the Nissan Qashqai.

We reckon it would be more fun to build a cardboard Nissan GT-R. Alternatively, maybe you should build your own Ariya ahead of the launch on Wednesday.

