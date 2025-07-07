Over half of motorists now drive an older car than five years ago

Motorists are driving increasingly older cars, as figures show more than four in 10 cars on British roads are over a decade old.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock
Ford Fiesta

New research reveals more than half of motorists are driving an older car than they were in 2020.

Almost one in four say it’s because they can’t afford a newer vehicle. And 18 per cent add they feel used cars have become more expensive.

Official figures back this up, with the average age of a car on British roads now standing at 9.5 years – up from 8.0 years just five years ago. Nearly 45 percent of UK-registered cars are more than 10 years old.

Lower income, higher prices

A showroom with rows of parked cars, featuring various brands and models, with price tags displayed on the windshields.

The figures were revealed in the latest Startline Used Car Tracker. Paul Burgess, CEO of Startline Motor Finance, said economic factors have driven the situation.

“New car shortages around the time of the pandemic mean the stock supply in the used sector is lower than envisaged, pushing up prices. Also, household budgets have been under considerable pressure thanks to the period of high inflation.

“As a result, many people just can’t afford to change their car – and those that do often have less money to spend and are shopping in a market where prices are higher than was the norm pre-pandemic.”

Older cars are more reliable

Honda Jazz

Instead of buying a replacement car, one in 10 motorists say they are spending more money keeping their existing car on the road, while a further nine percent say it breaks down more often.

However, 21 per cent reveal their car has actually stayed reliable – and 12 per cent reckon that modern cars are more resilient.

“It is fortunate that at a time when people are driving older vehicles,” said Burgess, “build quality also seems to have improved.”

ALSO READ:

Citroen C3 and DS3 owners in immediate ‘stop drive’ order

New Renault 4 E-Tech available from £210 a month

Hot Wheels reveals F1 The Movie limited edition model car

Related Articles

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Extreme Ariel Atom 4RR celebrates 25 years with 525hp

John Redfern - 0
The limited edition 4RR version of the lightweight Ariel Atom features a highly tuned engine from the Honda Civic Type R.

Has Prodrive made the finest car racing simulator in the world?

John Redfern - 0
A new Prodrive Racing Simulator has been revealed to deliver the ultimate gaming experience. But expect to pay at least £40,000.

4 in 5 drivers expect a U-turn on 2030 petrol and diesel car ban

Richard Aucock - 0
The vast majority of drivers don’t expect the UK government will stick to its plan to ban sales of new petrol and diesel car from 2030.

New Alpine A290 Rallye electric hot hatch is ready to race

John Redfern - 0
Set to debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Alpine A290 Rallye is a customer racing car with its own dedicated rally challenge.