Citroen issues immediate ‘stop drive’ order for C3 and DS3 owners

Owners of Citroen C3 models built between 2009 and 2019 have been ordered to immediately stop driving their cars due to dangerous airbags.

2009 Citroen C3

Citroen has issued a ‘stop drive’ order for owners of the C3 and DS3 supermini built between 2009 and 2019. The company has taken the drastic action because of dangerous Takata-branded airbags.

The ‘stop drive’ instruction means owners will be notified to immediately stop using their vehicles and contact a Citroen dealer. A free repair will be arranged.

The recall covers the second-generation C3, which was launched in 2009. It was replaced by the third generation in 2016, which is not covered by this recall.

The ‘stop drive’ order also involves the first-generation Citroen DS3, later simply named DS3, which was sold between 2009-2019.  

The immediate action follows a recent incident in France where a woman died from injuries involving Takata airbags fitted to her 2014 Citroen C3.

There have been no reported incidents in the UK.

Recall covers whole of Europe

Citroen DS3

Because the order to stop driving has been implemented so quickly in the interest of safety, Citroen says all of those affected will receive additional information in due course.

‘Customers can also check if their cars are concerned by this action using the VIN check tool on the Citroen website, contacting their local dealer or calling the customer care hotline [0800 917 9285],’ the company explains.

Citroen adds that it is ‘of paramount importance that owners of vehicles who have changed addresses or contacts keep their information updated… to be reached in a timely and efficient manner’.

Parent company Stellantis is ‘mobilising its full network of suppliers, dealers and manufacturing plants to support this action and ensure the fastest, safest and most convenient solution for each customer’.

The Citroen C3 and DS3 ‘stop drive’ action is Europe-wide. Along with the UK, the countries involved include France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Switzerland, Poland, Austria, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Norway, Slovakia, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Ukraine, Lithuania, Estonia, Iceland, Belarus, Latvia, Moldova and Romania.

