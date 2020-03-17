68,000 drivers caught without MOT after test changes

Figures show that since the test changes implemented in May 2018, police have stopped more than 68,000 vehicles without a valid MOT.

The fine for being caught without an MOT increased, too. The typical charge is around £100, although this can increase to £1,000 if the case goes to court.

Drivers can face penalties of £2,500 if they’re caught driving with a ‘dangerous’ MOT classification.

Overall, the Treasury is thought to have made around £6 million in the 18 months since the changes to the test were made. The prosecution figures were obtained by Halfords, via a Freedom of Information request.

Halfords also conducted a survey of 2,000 motorists. It revealed that 22 percent had driven a car out of MOT, either because they’d forgotten, or didn’t know it was time for their test.

Seven percent said they didn’t know when their MOT was due at the time of the survey.

“More than 100 motorists per day are caught by police driving without a valid MOT and our research suggests this is just a fraction of the people who are on the road with an expired test,” said Aaron Edwards of Halfords.

“However, for many this isn’t intentional, with many simply unaware their car’s MOT was due. Around one in five motorists have driven a car without a valid MOT because they had forgotten or didn’t know it was due.”

However, some 15 percent said they knowingly drive around without an MOT. And 36 percent of these said this was because they couldn’t afford it, while 33 percent said they didn’t have time.

Also, 17 percent said it was because they couldn’t be bothered, while 23 percent simply thought they could get away with it.