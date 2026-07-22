Donkervoort P24 RS supercar coming to the UK in right-hand drive

Donkervoort has confirmed its incredible P24 RS supercar will be sold in the UK. And importantly, it will be offered in right-hand drive, as the Dutch marque targets enthusiasts in Britain, Ireland, Australia and Japan.

It marks the first time the Donkervoort has built a car with its steering wheel on the right-hand side. An expected launch date of 2028 will coincide with the Lelystad-based company’s 50th anniversary.

Family-owned Donkervoort started out by building Lotus Seven-style kit cars, and this British influence has continued to inform its development.

As managing director Denis Donkervoort explains: “Donkervoort moved into the supercar territory with the D8 GTO in 2011, but we never lost sight that our earliest cars were based on designs and engineering philosophies from the UK”.

The first RHD Donkervoort

Donkervoort revealed the new P24 RS earlier this year: the most extreme vehicle in its history to date.

Several generations of Donkervoort sports cars, starting with the D8 in 1999, made use of Audi engines. These included the sonorous 2.5-litre five-cylinder motor, which developed close to 500hp in the outgoing F22 model.

However, Audi has called time on production of its famous five-cylinder, which forced the Dutch company to look elsewhere.

For the P24 RS, Donkervoort turned to the Ford-supplied 3.5-litre EcoBoost V6, which has seen service in everything from pickup trucks and SUVs to the Ford GT supercar.

Choose your P24 RS power output

Dutch Formula 1 specialist Van der Lee supplies bespoke turbochargers for the Ford V6, allowing maximum outputs of 600hp and 590lb ft of torque.

This is not an all-or-nothing affair, however, with drivers able to switch between 400, 500 or the full 600hp to suit the road conditions and their mood.

Given the P24 RS weighs just 780kg dry, thanks in part to its carbon fibre construction, any of these power options is likely to result in explosive performance.

With the full 600hp unleashed, the P24 RS can accelerate from 0-124mph in just 7.4 seconds. Its top speed is 186mph.

Donkervoort fits the P24 RS with a five-speed manual gearbox, including a rev-matching function for downshifts. A Torsen limited-slip differential helps to manage all the power at the rear wheels.

Maximum driving excitement

The P24 RS is not only about straight-line speed, though; it can also generate up to 2.3G when cornering. An optional aero kit (pictured here) adds up to 180kg of downforce at 155mph when driving on a circuit.

Denis Donkervoort said: “Drive a Donkervoort and you’ll instantly know they’re all about extreme driver engagement from every part of the car, ultra light weight and making every drive an unforgettable experience”.

Only 150 examples of the P24 RS are planned, with 30 cars intended for right-hand-drive production.

Donkvervoort has appointed West Sussex-based Premier GT as its official UK distributor, and has already received several orders for the P24 RS from British customers.

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