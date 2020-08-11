Are these the most unusual road signs in Britain?

A leasing company has identified what it believes are the most unusual road signs in Britain. It is urging motorists to “brush up on their road sign knowledge to avoid getting caught out”.

This comes as learner drivers prepare to take their driving test following the easing of lockdown measures. Driving test have restarted in England and will restart in Wales on Monday 17 August.

Driving tests remain suspended in Scotland. Theory tests have restarted in England, Scotland and Wales.

A spokesperson for LeaseVan.co.uk, the company behind the road sign research, said: “As drivers take to Britain’s roads for day trips and staycations, they may discover road signs they haven’t seen before.

“There really is a sign for every occasion, each one with the job of keeping roads, drivers and passengers safe. Many of the signs can be interpreted quite well – if you can hazard a guess you’re probably not far off – however some of the ones we’ve researched are a bit more obscure.”

Are you familiar with the following road signs?

Traffic may reach the same destination by passing either side of the sign

Electrified overhead cable ahead

Opening or swing bridge ahead

Slippery road ahead

Wild animals likely to be in road ahead

Vehicles carrying explosives prohibited

Slow moving military vehicles likely to be crossing or in the road

Risk of grounding at a railway or tramway level crossing or hump backed bridge

