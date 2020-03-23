Driving tests in England, Scotland and Wales have been suspended for up to three months. This is due to the unfolding coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

The DVSA made the decision on Saturday 21 March. This was because tests involve extended close contact in vehicles.

Motorcycle tests are also cancelled, along with lorry, coach and bus driving tests, plus Approved Driving Instructor tests and checks.

However, plans are in place to provide tests for critical workers and they are advised to visit a new advice page on gov.uk.

Critital workers include NHS staff and drivers delivering goods.

ALSO SEE: London Congestion Charge and ULEZ suspended due to coronavirus

Anyone with a test booked will automatically get a refund. They will also receive an email from the DVSA to confirm this has been done.

It says that driving tests will be rebooked, free of charge, as soon as possible. Those who have had tests cancelled will get priority when testing resumes.

Learner drivers will receive an email from the DVSA as soon as the test has been rearranged.

There are separate arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Theory tests suspended

Driving theory tests have also been suspended, for one month up to and including 20 April 2020.

Those who were due to attend a cancelled test will receive an email and an automatic refund (which may take a few weeks to arrive, advises the DVSA).

New drivers can still book a theory test, but only on a date from 21 April 2020.

‘Respect the unprecedented measures’

Tom Hixon, head of instructor support at Bill Plant Driving School, said: “We’re sure that there are many test-ready Britons around the UK that are going to be disappointed by this news.

“However, we all need to respect the unprecedented measures set by the DVSA via government advice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We trust the DVSA will take this time to consider their ongoing approach to driving tests moving forwards, and ensuring that the safety of the students, driving instructors and examiners is at the forefront of everything that happens.”

For the latest information, visit the page dedicated to coronavirus updates.