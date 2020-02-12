LDV van brand will die in Britain – again

It’s one of the most famous commercial vehicle names in Britain, but the LDV brand is about to die – again. As of April 2020, LDV will rebrand as Maxus across right-hand-drive Europe.

In 1987, the Leyland Trucks division of Rover became Leyland DAF when it merged with the Dutch truck maker. Six years later it became an independent firm following a management buy-out. As the official LDV website points out, ‘the company has had many highs and lows’.

After going into administration, the company was purchased by Sun Capital Partners in 2005, before being acquired by the Russian company Gaz in 2006. Plans to increase production at its Birmingham plant and to create new export markets failed to materialise, and by 2008 the factory had closed. The intellectual property rights were sold to a Chinese firm in 2009, before they were acquired by SAIC Motor in 2009.

LDV builds a range of commercial vehicles, including panel vans, tippers, minibuses and EVs. UK distribution is handled by the Dublin-based Harris Group, which is also responsible for Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.

In left-hand-drive markets, such as Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands, the vans are distributed under the Maxus banner. Now, the LDV vans will be re-branded to follow suit.

‘Much-loved by many’

Denise Harris, CEO of The Harris Group, said: “When it comes to changing a brand name, you have to think very seriously about the benefits and also the possible consequences, and decide if it really is the right thing to do for the brand and the wider business. The LDV brand is much-loved by many loyal customers but, with the advent of new models on new platforms that will undoubtedly change brand perceptions, I am confident that the market will welcome the transition.

“As the Maxus brand grows, both in China and across Europe, and with more and more models and variants being introduced to the market, it makes sense for us to align with the global Maxus brand. As a company and main distributor, we are really excited to be part of this evolution and I think that our enhanced offering will inject new life into the LCV market.”

By 3 April, all elements of the rebrand will be complete, with new Maxus signage and collateral installed across dealerships. The company will also unveil two new commercial vehicles in 2020.

‘On another level’

Mark Barrett, general manager of Maxus UK and Ireland said: “2020 is going to be the brand’s biggest year ever with the impending launch of our game-changing diesel panel van, the Deliver 9 and the arrival to market of Maxus’ second EV model, the E Deliver 3, which was unveiled last year at the Commercial Vehicle Show.

“With cutting edge design, a brand-new platform and 2.0-litre engine, the LDV Deliver 9 will be the brand’s most comprehensive and versatile offering to date. Available in a choice of three lengths, three heights and a choice of front or rear wheel drive, this van really is on another level.”

Full details will be revealed at the Commercial Vehicle Show in April, when it will line up alongside the E Deliver 3.