How lockdown could affect your car insurance

New national coronavirus restrictions across England can affect your car insurance in a number of ways. We explain the latest rules.

John Redfern
Second Lockdown Car Insurance

England is now subject to new national lockdown restrictions, in place from 5 November to 2 December 2020. 

The new regulations are slightly less restrictive than those introduced earlier in the year, but still have an impact on motorists.

Car insurance is one of the areas affected, but perhaps not one that many drivers consider. We explain what the latest rules mean.

What are the rules on non-essential travel?

Second Lockdown Car Insurance

The new Covid-19 legislation introduced to cover England specifies that non-essential travel is not permitted. In particular, the new restrictions state that: ‘No person may leave or be outside of the place where they are living without reasonable excuse’. 

Justifiable reasons for leaving the home are detailed on the GOV.UK website. Separate guidance is in place for other parts of the United Kingdom.

Uswitch, which has helped compile information for motorists on lockdown, notes that drivers potentially risk a £200 for making unnecessary journeys. 

However, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) has some better news. The trade association for insurance companies has confirmed that drivers will not invalidate their policies by making non-essential journeys.

What if I have to drive to work due to coronavirus?

Motorists may find they need to drive to their place of work, rather than taking public transport. According to the ABI, this will not invalidate your car insurance, and should not require you to inform your insurer. This rule will remain in place until 31 December 2020. 

Those on the government’s list of critical workers, who now need to drive to multiple locations for employment, will also be covered by their existing policy. 

If your mileage is likely to increase substantially, Uswitch recommends speaking to your insurance company.

What if lockdown means I am driving less now?

Second Lockdown Car Insurance

Conversely, many motorists will be returning to working at home, leaving their cars unused. Should this lead to a substantial reduction in your annual mileage, you can contact your insurer to revise your policy. 

It may result in lower premiums, but be sure to keep your insurance company informed if the mileage increases again.

Can I pause my car insurance for the next month?

It may seem an easy way of saving money, but pausing your car insurance cover for the next month could have unintended consequences. 

If you have access to off-street or private parking, cancelling your insurance for a month may be an option. You will need to apply to the DVLA for a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN) to avoid remaining liable for insuring the vehicle. 

Your car must remain insured if parked on the public highway.

What happens if my car needs an MOT during lockdown?

Second Lockdown Car Insurance

Unlike during the first lockdown, MOT testing centres will remain open. This also means the requirement to have a valid MOT certificate continues as normal. 

Should your MOT expire, your car insurance will not be valid. However, you will be permitted to drive to an MOT testing centre for a pre-booked test.

Due to an ongoing backlog from the previous government MOT extension, it is advisable to book your test as early as possible.

Can someone else drive my car if I need to self-isolate?

Covid-19 may require you to self-isolate, meaning you cannot use your car for even essential journeys. 

Someone else may drive your car to get supplies for you, but they still need to be insured as normal. They may have ‘driving other cars’ cover from their own insurance policy. 

Alternatively, you will be able to add them to your own insurance as a named driver.

ALSO READ:

Winter driving: how to save fuel and protect your car

Is it illegal to run out of fuel on a motorway?

Car fog lights: how and when to use them

Related Articles

Advice

Which car brands offer an online buying service?

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Many car manufacturers have embraced the digital age by launching online car buying services. Here's a list of brands and what they offer.
Read more
Advice

How to drive safely on a smart motorway

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 2
Many parts of the motorway network use technology to monitor and manage the flow of traffic. Here's how to drive safely on a smart motorway.
Read more
Advice

How to drive safely with pets on board

Motoring Research team - 0
We explain how carry larger animals, such as dogs, in your car safely – including using a boot crate and seatbelt harness.
Read more
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

How to drive safely with pets on board

Advice Motoring Research team - 0
We explain how carry larger animals, such as dogs, in your car safely – including using a boot crate and seatbelt harness.
Read more

New car sales dip 1.6% due to Welsh ‘firebreak’

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
October 2020 new car registrations recorded a small dip, despite private customers actually buying more vehicles than in the previous year.
Read more

How lockdown could affect your car insurance

Advice John Redfern - 0
New national coronavirus restrictions across England can affect your car insurance in a number of ways. We explain the latest rules.
Read more

New car scrappage deals: all the offers

Car News Andrew Brady - 1
New for old: Citroen, Dacia, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, Mazda, Nissan, Renault and Toyota are offering scrappage deals until the end of 2020.
Read more

Find a Car Review

News

Britain’s most-bashed railway bridges revealed

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Research conducted by Network Rail shows that a bridge on the A5 at Hinkley is struck by traffic more than any other in Britain.
Read more

UK residents reveal frustration at drivers who park outside their house

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Research shows that 60 percent of motorists believe they have a legal right to park outside their home. Some even confront other motorists.
Read more

M6 Toll prices rise – but new FlexiPass will save locals money

Richard Aucock - 1
Prices rise for cars using the M6 Toll on 4 December – but the operator has launched a pre-pay ‘FlexiPass’ giving discounts to local people.
Read more

Features

Inside Zenvo: the Danish supercar that does things differently

Tim Pitt - 1
Got seven figures to spare? Zenvo will hand-build you a hypercar that makes Ferraris and Lamborghinis seem ordinary. We go behind the scenes
Read more

How Princess Diana transformed Audi’s image and doubled sales

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 4
Forget Vorsprung durch Technik, Princess Diana arguably did more to improve Audi's fortunes – in the UK, at least – than any ad campaign.
Read more

Drift club: how we broke a Morris Marina (without dropping a piano on it)

Andrew Brady - 0
The Morris Marina had a reputation for understeer: but will it drift?
Read more

Reviews

Toyota GR Yaris (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
Toyota took its next WRC race car, then made it road-legal. The result is the bespoke and ballistic GR Yaris – our hot hatchback of the year.
Read more

Land Rover Defender 90 (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
We drive one of the Land Rover stunt cars from 'No Time to Die', then sample the new Defender 90 on and off the road.
Read more

Mini John Cooper Works GP (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
With a top speed of 164mph, the two-seat John Cooper Works GP is the fastest Mini ever. We go for a wild ride
Read more

Advice

How to safely drive in summer rain

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
Driving conditions are the most dangerous during the first 10 minutes after a summer rain shower. Here's what you need to know to stay safe.
Read more

How to use the Dartford Crossing on a bicycle

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
While motorists have to pay to use the Dartford Crossing, cyclists can use it for FREE, with a special pick-up service designed for bicycles.
Read more

How to apply for or renew a Blue Badge online

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 4
Disabled people eligible for a Blue Badge can apply or renew via the government website. The process should take less than half an hour.
Read more