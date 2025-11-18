Mitsubishi cars make a surprise return to the UK

Mitsubishi cars will soon be on sale again, four years after the Japanese marque stopped selling cars in the UK.

International Motors, which became responsible for Mitsubishi when it switched to being aftersales-only, will be the importer and distributor for new vehicles.

It has announced its plans to introduce new Mitsubishi vehicles to the UK from summer 2026.

Sharon Townsend, head of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, said: “We’re delighted to be introducing exciting new Mitsubishi vehicles to our loyal UK customers.

“Over the past few years, we’ve continued to see enthusiasm for the brand, which has strongly influenced this decision. By building on our trusted aftersales network and dedicated retailer partners, we are committed to providing an exceptional ownership experience.”

Evolutionary progression

No specific information has been released by International Motors on which Mitsubishi vehicles will come to the UK in 2026.

However, it does say the models will be ‘drawn from Mitsubishi Motors’ global lineup’, and celebrate ‘advancements in innovation and four-wheel-drive technologies’.

Before any British enthusiasts get excited at the thought of the Lancer Evolution making a return, the road-going rally car hasn’t been part of the Mitsubishi range since 2016. Sorry.

Nor are UK motorists likely to be offered one of the brand’s diminutive kei city cars, such as the award-winning eK and Delica models.

‘A deep emotional connection’

Instead, the smart money is on the latest, fourth-generation Mitsubishi Outlander SUV. This shares a platform with the current Nissan X-Trail, and has the option of a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The Triton pickup truck, previously sold here under the L200 badge, could be another contender. However, International Motors is also the UK distributor for Isuzu, so is unlikely to want too much competition for the popular D-Max pickup.

Frank Krol, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Europe, said: “Our upcoming models represent the very best of Mitsubishi Motors’ core technologies in performance, four-wheel drive and much more. We look forward to a successful introduction in the UK – a market where our brand continues to have a deep emotional connection with loyal customers.”

