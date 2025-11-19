Millennials worried about EV chargers reducing their house prices

Having an ugly electric vehicle charger at home is a concern for many of Britain’s younger drivers.

New research reveals that more than half (56 percent) of those aged between 25 and 35 worry that a visually unappealing EV charger could devalue their property.

Some 70 percent of Millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) and Gen-Zers (born between 1997 and 2012) say the look of a home charging device is important to them.

By contrast, only 15 percent believe the aesthetics of a wallbox charger do not matter.

EV chargers help to sell houses

Premium EV home charger manufacturer Andersen was responsible for the survey of 1,010 UK motorists.

Across all age groups, exactly half of survey respondents thought the design of a home wallbox would make a difference.

Older drivers were less likely to be concerned about the looks of a home charger, with only 39 percent of those aged over 65 saying it was important.

A 79 percent majority of those aged between 25 and 34 said they would be more likely to buy a home that already has a charging wallbox fitted.

Need for ‘aesthetics and technology’

However, an unappealing home charging device could dissuade younger buyers, potentially impacting a property’s value.

Andersen highlights that it offers more than 200 different colour combinations across its range of charging wallboxes. These include metal and wooden finishes, with hidden cables included.

“As EV adoption accelerates, it’s clear that the next generation of homeowners care deeply about design and kerb appeal,” said David Martell, CEO of Andersen.

“Millennial and Gen-Z motorists don’t just want a charger that performs well, they want one that enhances the appearance and value of their home. That’s why the industry must raise its game, focusing on aesthetics as much as technology.”

