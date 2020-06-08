New Ford Fiesta mild hybrid version launched

Ford is expanding the best-selling Fiesta range with the launch of a 48v mild hybrid version called Ecoboost Hybrid.

The firm claims fuel economy savings of almost 5 percent over non-mild hybrid versions.

Prices start from £19,860.

The Ecoboost Hybrid tech was first seen on the new Puma SUV. The standard engine’s alternator is replaced with a belt-driven integrated starter-generator (BISG) unit, and a 48-volt lithium ion battery pack is fitted.

The BISG generates electricity during braking, and works as a motor to supplement the engine under acceleration.

It allows extended engine start-stop, so the engine can shut down at speeds below 15mph when coming to a halt, rather than waiting to be stationary.

The result is economy of 52.3mpg and CO2 emissions from 109g/km.

Ford is offering the 1.0 Ecoboost Hybrid engine in 125hp and 155hp guise.

Impressively, in Titanium spec, it costs just £720 more than the conventional 1.0 Ecoboost 95hp non-mild hybrid.

A new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is also available, replacing the previous six-speed gearbox. It is up to 15 percent more fuel-efficient.

2020 Fiesta updates

Ford is also bringing in other updates for the 2020 Fiesta range. All models come with standard FordPass Connect modem tech, allowing owners to communicate with their Fiesta via a smartphone app.

The Sync3 infotainment system has been improved with larger ‘virtual’ buttons for the 8-inch touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both standard, and Ford has introduced an optional wireless smartphone charger.

The rear traffic alert system can now automatically apply the brakes if it detects oncoming cars while reversing.

Ford has also repositioned the sub-woofer in the premium B&O sound system into the wheelarch. This makes the boot bigger and also allows owners to choose an optional spare wheel.

Prices for the 2020 Fiesta range start from £16,640 for a 1.1-litre 75hp Trend three-door (or from £17,040 for the better-selling five-door).

