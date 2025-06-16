McLaren to fight for Le Mans Hypercar title in 2027

The 24 Hours of Le Mans Hypercar class is gaining another entry, with McLaren planning its debut in the top category for 2027.

The announcement coincides with the 30th anniversary of the McLaren F1’s dominant victory at Le Mans in 1995.

Project: Endurance is a collaboration between McLaren Automotive, which builds the company’s road-going supercars, and the McLaren Racing team. Both are based in Woking, Surrey.

The new car will be raced by the new McLaren United AS team, a partnership with United Autosports. The latter also happens to be co-owned by McLaren Racing CEO, Zak Brown.

Tried and tested components

In common with many Hypercar competitors in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), McLaren has turned to Dallara to build the chassis for Project: Endurance.

The Italian company currently supplies the carbon fibre monocoque chassis used by BMW and Cadillac in the WEC. It is also familiar to McLaren, as the exclusive chassis partner for the team’s NTT IndyCar racers.

A twin-turbocharged V6 will be used for Project: Endurance, with all power sent to the rear wheels. There is no mention of hybrid assistance, as used by many competitors in the WEC LMDh Hypercar class.

McLaren’s decision to create a Hypercar comes as the category continues to grow in popularity. Both Ford and Genesis have announced plans to enter cars, adding to the existing roster of Aston Martin, BMW, Cadillac, Ferrari, Peugeot, Porsche and Toyota.

Buy your own Le Mans racer

Along with the pure Le Mans racers, a select group of McLaren customers will be offered the chance to purchase their own Project: Endurance. Think of this as McLaren’s take on the Ferrari 499P Modificata, or the Aston Martin Valkyrie LM.

Customers will get access to an exclusive McLaren track day programme, with cars transported to race circuits around the world. They will receive personal driver coaching, along with support from pit crews and race engineers.

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said: “McLaren Racing’s return to the FIA World Endurance Championship marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for us.

“We have a rich history in the sport together with McLaren Automotive, having raced and won on our first attempt at Le Mans in 1995. This customer programme will offer buyers an incredible chance to own an authentic race car and get closer to the action on-track.”

