David Beckham’s Aston Martin stars at London Classic Car Show

Around 500 classic cars with a collective value of £70 million will attend the London Classic Car Show this week. The event takes place from 20-23 February at Olympia in Kensington.

Among the highlights is a 1987 Aston Martin AMV8 Vantage Volante with the sought-after X Pack. Formerly owned by David Beckham, it’s one of just 78 similar cars.

With a five-speed manual gearbox and 432hp, the V8 is good for 0-62mph in 5.3 seconds. It’s for sale via Aston Martin Works, and predicted to make around £525,000.

Joining Beckham’s Aston at the show is a 1954 Jaguar XK120. It’s another car with a celebrity connection.

The Jaguar was recently restored and rebuilt over 2,700 hours for British model, David Gandy. The all-black body with ‘aged saddle tan’ leather was specified by Gandy himself.

Visitors can also see a very special piece of Formula 1 heritage. This Lotus 49B is currently owned by legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey.

Newey’s history with the 49B began as a 10-year-old, when he had a Tamiya model of the car. The Lotus he now owns is ’49BR8′, driven in-period by Graham Hill.

In Newey’s ownership, the Cosworth-powered Lotus has undergone a full restoration and seen action at a number of events. Newey will be present with his car, telling his own personal love story.

Other cars joining the show’s ‘Car Stories’ feature, hosted by classic car expert Max Girardo, include a brace of classic Aston Martins. One is the new ‘restomod’ Vanquish 25, the creation of car designer Ian Callum (who penned the original Vanquish).

Aston Martin Works will be showing the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation, with AM Works president Paul Spires demonstrating the gadget-laden machine. Spires will also be on hand to guide people around the new DB4 Zagato Continuation.

Big anniversaries are being marked at LCCS, too. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Audi quattro will be a 1985 S1 rally version, driven in period by Stig Blomqvist and Walter Rohrl.

Meanwhile, the Range Rover will celebrate its 50th birthday. Many examples will be in attendance, including a factory-restored ‘Reborn’ two-door model.

