New Ferrari 296 Speciale Piloti will only be sold to racing drivers

Ferrari revealed a limited-edition Piloti version of the 296 Speciale at this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans. Here is what you need to know.

Piloti Ferrari 296 Speciale

Ferrari has claimed victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the third year in a row, with the privateer AF Corse team taking the win.

The Italian marque was in a celebratory mood before the world-famous endurance race even started, however. It chose Le Mans to reveal a limited-edition version of the new 296 Speciale supercar, created by its Tailor Made programme.  

The 296 Speciale Piloti is inspired by the 499P Le Mans Hypercar, and commemorates the Scuderia’s recent success in endurance racing.

To ensure exclusivity, the Speciale Piloti will be offered solely to those involved in Ferrari’s client-racing programme.

Celebrating Le Mans victories

Piloti Ferrari 296 Speciale

Customers can choose from four different base colours for their Ferrari 296 Speciale Piloti. All four have a deliberate motorsport heritage: Rosso Scuderia (pictured here), Blu Tour de France, Nero Daytona and Argento Nurburgring.

A unique 296 Speciale Piloti livery is then applied to the car. The Giallo Modena body stripes mimic those found on the Ferrari 499P Hypercar

The Piloti also features hand-painted WEC logos, an Italian flag on the front splitter and racing numerals on the doors.

For the car revealed ahead of this year’s Le Mans race, Ferrari opted for number 51. This references the race number used by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi when they won the French endurance race in 2023.

Tailor Made for racing drivers

Piloti Ferrari 296 Speciale

The 296 Speciale Piloti’s cabin is also bespoke, with hard-shell seats upholstered in thermoformed black Alcantara. These are combined with inserts made from the same fireproof fabric used for racing driver suits. 

Carbon fibre interior trim displays the same race number found on the exterior. The metal footwell material can also be customised. Completing the makeover are Tailor Made carbon fibre door sills and a serialised carbon fibre identification plaque.

Ferrari has not made any mechanical alterations to the 296 Speciale. Its twin-turbocharged V6 engine and hybrid motor serve up a combined output of 868hp: good for 0-62mph in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 205mph.

Quick enough even for Ferrari racing drivers, we reckon…

