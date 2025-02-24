Cold as ICE: Maserati reveals new GranCabrio on a frozen lake

Driving roof-down on a frozen lake might seem a little masochistic, but that’s exactly how Maserati revealed the latest updates for its GranCabrio range.

The prestigious International Concours of Elegance (ICE) in St Moritz, Switzerland sees collectable cars displayed against a backdrop of jagged mountains and powdery snow.

Now into its fourth year, it makes for a bracing alternative to traditional summertime concours shows, with attendees politely reminded of the ‘Alpine comfy warm’ dress code.

For 2025, Maserati chose the event to reveal a unique GranCabrio ICE edition (the blue car pictured above), which was inspired by its frozen surroundings.

As cold as ICE

Designed by Maserati’s Fuoriserie customisation programme, the ‘GranCabrio Trofeo One of One – THE ICE’ features an exclusive paint colour mixed especially for the event.

Three layers of paint are used to create the deep and rich blue finish. Called ‘Ice Liquid’, it pays tribute to the lake where the car was revealed.

More blue paint can be found on the brake calipers, with Gloss White used for the side air intakes, Astreo forged alloy wheels and bespoke model badges.

On the inside, the leather upholstery is – naturally – ice white, with 3D carbon fibre trim and a Blue Marine fabric soft-top.

A new entry-level GranCabrio

Maserati also used the International Concours of Elegance to unveil a new entry-level model for the GranCabrio lineup.

Slotting beneath the electric Folgore and 550hp petrol-powered Trofeo is the base GranCabrio. This means the open car now shares the same range hierarchy as the GranTurismo coupe.

The GranCabrio features the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre ‘Nettuno’ V6 found in the Trofeo version. However, its output is trimmed back to 490hp, with an accompanying 443lb ft of torque.

With all-wheel drive and an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, the GranCabrio accelerates from 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 188mph. In truth, it could be all the Maserati drop-top anyone really needs.

New colours and carbon trim

For the new GranCabrio’s St Moritz debut, Maserati opted for Verde Giada green paintwork, black-painted brake calipers and diamond-cut alloy wheels with gloss black detailing.

The use of Verde Giada reflects the changes Maserati has made to the GranCabrio’s paint palette. This sees extra colours available, although the Fuoriserie department can still cater to bespoke requests.

More ice white leather was used inside this GranCabrio, with the famous Maserati trident logo embroidered into its headrests.

A 19-speaker Sonus Faber sound system is also part of the package, along with adaptive LED headlights and 3D carbon fibre trim.

