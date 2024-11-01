First example of Maserati MCXtrema hypercar arrives in the UK

The most powerful Maserati to date has landed in the UK, and been handed over to its fortunate new owner.

Based on the existing MC20, the Maserati MCXtrema is, as its name suggests, an extreme, track-only version of the mid-engined supercar.

Intended as a spiritual successor to the legendary Maserati MC12, only 62 examples of the MCXtrema will be produced for the global market.

About half of all MCXtrema production is earmarked for North America, meaning this car will be a particularly rare sight on British shores.

Pushing the MC20 to the limit

For the MCXtrema, Maserati has boosted its 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged ‘Nettuno’ engine to deliver 730hp and 538lb ft of torque. Combined with a kerb weight of just 1,300kg, it makes for suitably extreme on-track performance.

However, the MCXtrema’s design is a bigger talking point, leaving almost nothing of the Maserati MC20 untouched. It features a completely flat underbody, jutting front splitter and huge rear spoiler, the latter incorporating a shark fin element.

Race-specification carbon brakes, adjustable suspension and 18-inch alloy wheels with centre-lock fastenings are all standard. Air jacks are integrated into the design to make track-day wheel changes easier.

On the inside, the MCXtrema is strictly a single-seater, with an FIA-approved roll cage and a fully plumbed-in fire suppression system.

Ready for the racetrack

The owner of the UK’s first Maserati MCXtrema is a car collector and racing driver with his own motorsport team. His journey to ownership included a visit to Maserati HQ in Italy, along with a passenger ride in a prototype at the Paul Ricard circuit in France.

Commenting on the arrival of his car, the owner said: “I’m thrilled to receive the keys to my very own MCXtrema today. A lot of work has gone into defining the car to my exact configuration requirements and I couldn’t be happier. It’ll be great to get it out onto the track shortly where it belongs and seeing what it can really do in the UK.”

Fancy your own MCXtrema? Sadly, you are already out of luck. Despite a price tag of £936,000 before any options, all 62 examples have already been sold.

Alternatively, there is the road-legal Maserati GT2 Stradale to consider. Although it ‘only’ has 640hp, recently announced UK prices start at £338,880.

