New Lotus Eletre X is re-engineered from EV to 952hp hybrid

Lotus has confirmed that a plug-in hybrid version of its Eletre SUV will be sold in the UK and Europe later this year.

The Chinese-owned marque, part of the Geely conglomerate, has suffered a downturn in sales as consumers turn away from fully electric luxury cars.

Last year, Lotus laid off 42 percent of its UK workforce amid mounting losses, compounded by the US tariffs introduced on imported cars.

Lotus had previously stated that vehicles such as the Eletre SUV and Emeya saloon heralded an all-electric future. However, the company has swiftly re-engineered the Eletre as a plug-in hybrid.

The new Eletre X combines a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine with multiple electric motors. The result is an enormous combined output of 952hp.

A new heavyweight champion?

Setting the Eletre X apart from the electric Eletre is an entirely different platform – sourced from within the Geely family.

Although the Eletre X looks almost identical to its EV counterpart, its underpinnings are shared with the Zeekr 9X luxury SUV. That particular model weighs between 2,800kg and 3,095kg, so let’s hope Lotus has found a way to ‘add lightness’ to the Eletre X…

Whatever it weighs, the Eletre X won’t be short on performance, however, thanks to its new hybrid powertrain.

Acting chiefly to drive a 150kW generator and extend the range from a 70kWh battery pack, the car’s 2.0-litre turbocharged engine can also be used to drive the front wheels.

With all power units delivering maximum output, the Eletre X should be able to accelerate from 0-62mph in just 3.3 seconds.

Rapid performance, rapid charging

Despite adding a combustion engine beneath the bonnet, Lotus has not held back on the Eletre X’s electric capability.

An advanced 900-volt architecture allows its battery to be replenished from 20 to 80 percent charge in just nine minutes. It also has the potential to cover almost 220 miles on battery power alone.

With the battery fully charged, and the 52-litre fuel tank brimmed, Lotus says the Eletre X can cover more than 745 miles without needing to stop.

This claim is based on the Chinese-market version, branded as a ‘Lotus For Me’, which is already on sale. However, it still points to a highly usable long-distance SUV when the Eletre X arrives in Europe.

European launch this summer

Technology on the Eletre X will include 48-volt active anti-roll bars, dual-chamber air suspension and bespoke Lotus-developed tyres to ensure maximum grip.

An active rear spoiler features four different positions. It can generate up to 120kg of downforce, or help the huge Brembo brakes with stopping.

Expect the hybrid to deliver a similar level of luxury to the existing Eletre, with options such as a full Nappa leather interior and a 23-speaker KEF audio system.

European specifications and prices for Eletre X will be published by Lotus closer to the official launch date – currently set as June 2026. The first Eletre X deliveries to UK customers are expected in early 2027.

