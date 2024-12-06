New electric conversion kit turns classic Mazda MX-5 into an EV

Electrogenic has launched a new conversion kit to electrify the Mazda MX-5 roadster, offering more power and a modest 100kg weight increase.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Electrogenic Mazda MX-5 EV

The venerable Mazda MX-5 has long been touted by car enthusiasts as the answer to most motoring questions. 

Now, with the launch of a ‘plug and play’ EV conversion kit from Electrogenic, the classic MX-5 has become an option for those who wish to go electric.

British company Electrogenic has become a global leader in electric restomods, with experience in converting a wide range of classic cars, from the DeLorean DMC-12 to the Porsche 356.

More power, more weight

Electrogenic Mazda MX-5 EV

The EV hardware takes a few days to install in the MX-5. It includes a 42kWh battery pack beneath the bonnet, plus additional batteries in the area previously occupied by the fuel tank. 

Electrogenic has aimed to keep the Mazda’s batteries as low down as possible to avoid compromising the car’s dynamics. Power goes to a single electric motor that drives the rear wheels. With 160hp and 229lb ft of torque, the EV comfortably outguns the petrol-powered MX-5.

Although going electric adds 100kg to the kerb weight, the higher output improves the MX-5’s power-to-weight ratio by 21 percent. Electrogenic also says the entire conversion is reversible. 

A comprehensive conversion

Electrogenic Mazda MX-5 EV

More horsepower means the EV-converted MX-5 can sprint from 0-60mph in around six seconds, and reach a top speed of 115mph. 

Electrogenic makes use of its own Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) technology, designed to ensure the EV components are tailored to suit the MX-5’s handling. 

This includes allowing drivers to swap between Eco, Normal or Sport modes, tuning the response from the powertrain as required. Regenerative braking is also part of the package, helping to boost a modest EV range of up to 150 miles.

For maximum usability, the conversion is compatible with CCS public charging devices.

Preserving the MX-5’s character

Electrogenic Mazda MX-5 EV

Electrogenic’s kit leaves the MX-5’s boot capacity unaltered. It can also be fitted to both manual and automatic models.

CEO Steve Drummond commented: “The MX-5, or Miata, is celebrated as a global automotive icon, with legions of fans all over the world, so we’ve taken our time developing the range of EV conversion kits for it. We wanted to get this package just right. 

“We’ve been careful to ensure the kits are well judged in terms of performance, to thrill and delight without intimidating – while preserving the inherent lightweight, RWD character of the car.”

MX-5 conversions can be undertaken at Electrogenic’s workshop near Oxford. Alternatively, the drop-in kit can be fitted by one of the company’s network of approved installers.

ALSO READ:

1996 Mazda MX-5 Mk1 review: Retro Road Test

Mazda Iconic SP concept points to rotary-engined hybrid MX-5

Mazda MX-5: story of the world’s favourite sports car

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

New electric Ford Puma Gen-E prices start from under £30,000

John Redfern - 0
Joining the Ford Puma lineup alongside hybrid petrol versions, the new electric Gen-E has a range of up to 233 miles when fully charged.

Don’t like Jaguar’s new EV? You could buy the Austin Powers ‘Shaguar’ instead

John Redfern - 2
One of the most recognisable movie cars of the 1990s, the infamous 'Shaguar' from Austin Powers will be sold in January 2025.

Abarth 600e: UK prices and spec revealed for sporty electric SUV

John Redfern - 0
With up to 280hp, the new 600e is the most powerful Abarth to date. UK prices for the Italian SUV start from £36,975.

New Cupra Terramar SUV: UK prices and spec details revealed

John Redfern - 0
The last new Cupra powered by an internal combustion engine, the Terramar SUV is available to order now. Here's what you need to know.
Latest

Features

Best Cars

Advice