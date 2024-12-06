New electric conversion kit turns classic Mazda MX-5 into an EV

The venerable Mazda MX-5 has long been touted by car enthusiasts as the answer to most motoring questions.

Now, with the launch of a ‘plug and play’ EV conversion kit from Electrogenic, the classic MX-5 has become an option for those who wish to go electric.

British company Electrogenic has become a global leader in electric restomods, with experience in converting a wide range of classic cars, from the DeLorean DMC-12 to the Porsche 356.

More power, more weight

The EV hardware takes a few days to install in the MX-5. It includes a 42kWh battery pack beneath the bonnet, plus additional batteries in the area previously occupied by the fuel tank.

Electrogenic has aimed to keep the Mazda’s batteries as low down as possible to avoid compromising the car’s dynamics. Power goes to a single electric motor that drives the rear wheels. With 160hp and 229lb ft of torque, the EV comfortably outguns the petrol-powered MX-5.

Although going electric adds 100kg to the kerb weight, the higher output improves the MX-5’s power-to-weight ratio by 21 percent. Electrogenic also says the entire conversion is reversible.

A comprehensive conversion

More horsepower means the EV-converted MX-5 can sprint from 0-60mph in around six seconds, and reach a top speed of 115mph.

Electrogenic makes use of its own Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) technology, designed to ensure the EV components are tailored to suit the MX-5’s handling.

This includes allowing drivers to swap between Eco, Normal or Sport modes, tuning the response from the powertrain as required. Regenerative braking is also part of the package, helping to boost a modest EV range of up to 150 miles.

For maximum usability, the conversion is compatible with CCS public charging devices.

Preserving the MX-5’s character

Electrogenic’s kit leaves the MX-5’s boot capacity unaltered. It can also be fitted to both manual and automatic models.

CEO Steve Drummond commented: “The MX-5, or Miata, is celebrated as a global automotive icon, with legions of fans all over the world, so we’ve taken our time developing the range of EV conversion kits for it. We wanted to get this package just right.

“We’ve been careful to ensure the kits are well judged in terms of performance, to thrill and delight without intimidating – while preserving the inherent lightweight, RWD character of the car.”

MX-5 conversions can be undertaken at Electrogenic’s workshop near Oxford. Alternatively, the drop-in kit can be fitted by one of the company’s network of approved installers.

