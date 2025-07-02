Sympathy for the Devil: How Eccentrica reinvented the Lamborghini Diablo

Both Emanuel Colombini and yours truly had a poster of a Lamborghini Diablo on our respective bedroom walls. However, only one of us made that childhood dream come true: not just by owning a Diablo, but also by hauling this wild Italian wedge abruptly out of retirement. Frankly, if I could still Blu Tack supercars to my wall, the Eccentrica Diablo would be going straight up there.

A successful entrepreneur and amateur racing driver with a passion for all things Lamborghini, Colombini established Eccentrica Cars to build the ultimate Diablo. The result is a carbon-bodied tribute with a tuned V12 engine, six-speed manual gearbox and beautifully bespoke interior. Only 19 examples will be made, so if you can afford the £1 million asking price – plus the cost of a donor Diablo – this is a rarer, arguably more exotic alternative to a Singer Porsche 911.

I spoke to Colombini about the design and engineering behind the project, how it drives, the state of the supercar market and where Eccentrica might go next. Better the devil you know? Not in this case, it seems.

How did Eccentrica get started? And why choose the Diablo as your first project?

I am the president of Colombini Group, one of Europe’s leading furniture companies, but I also have a deep passion for cars – especially Lamborghini. The Diablo was my dream car as a kid. I remember reading about it in Quattroroute, an Italian car magazine. I fell in love from that first moment.

Years later, I had the opportunity to buy an early Diablo, along with a [limited edition, track-focused] Diablo GT. Those two cars were the points of reference for the Eccentrica restomod project.

How important was it to bring [former Lamborghini CTO] Maurizio Reggiani out of retirement?

I got to know Maurizio through being a Lamborghini customer, specifically when I bought a new Countach LPI 800-4 and an Essenza SCV12 for my collection. His experience spans decades at Lamborghini, including an important role in engineering the Murcielago, Aventador and Urus.

Maurizio is a tremendous asset to Eccentrica; his involvement validates the technical ambitions of the project. Our goal is to build a restomod to a very high standard, and his support helps us to realise that vision.

Tell us about the Eccentrica Diablo’s design.

We collaborated with the BorromeodeSilva design studio in Milan. The goal was to amplify the car’s aggressiveness, but with subtle enhancements that might only be visible to a true Lamborghini connoisseur.

We’ve added sculpted carbon fibre panels, flared wheelarches and new aero elements, all without betraying the car’s original form or Gandini heritage.

What changes have you made to the V12 engine and manual gearbox?

We start with the naturally aspirated 5.7-litre V12, then upgrade it with new valves and camshafts, an electric flywheel and electronic throttle bodies.

Maximum power is increased to 550hp, combined with 443lb ft of torque. A new engine management system means we can program three drive modes: Acqua [Wet], Strada [Street] and Pista [Track] – all selected via a dial on the centre console. It’s a new approach for a car from the 1990s, which wasn’t possible at the time.

Our bespoke six-speed manual transmission has shorter ratios than Lamborghini’s original five-speeder, with an open gate and an electric reverse gear. We wanted to enhance performance, but also to make the power delivery less brutal and more precise. This is now a car you can drive safely in all conditions.

How about the interior? What inspired the digital dashboard?

The cabin is a blend of retro-futuristic elements: minimalistic and more modern. The digital display is intended to resemble the first electronic dashboards. It’s nostalgic, but with a level of functionality far beyond the original Diablo.

Everything is hand-crafted, and designed for clarity and good ergonomics. Our 14-speaker Marantz audio system is exclusive to Eccentrica, too.

So, the big question: how will the Eccentrica Diablo drive?

We worked a lot on the driving experience. It had to remain analogue, but with added configurability. The chassis is reinforced with carbon fibre composite and we fitted TracTive semi-active dampers that adjust to suit the drive mode. The Brembo brakes are more powerful, plus there is a new traction control system. The Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres also far out-perform those fitted to the original Diablo – both for road and track use.

Power steering and a nose-lift kit enhance the everyday usability of the car, too. It’s much more flexible to suit your mood and driving style.

You have competed in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo championship. Will Eccentrica go racing?

Yes, I competed in the Super Trofeo last year, and this year I have been racing a Huracan GT3 in the Italian GT Endurance Championship.

The Eccentrica Diablo is certainly a car you can enjoy driving on a circuit, but it’s not homologated for any particular race series. Every car is a one-of-a-kind commission and highly personalised.

Can you tell us anything about future projects? Will Eccentrica’s focus widen to other brands?

For the moment, we want to focus on Lamborghini, but not solely on the Diablo – we’ll consider other models in the future. Eccentica is a small company, so we need to build our profile and become recognised in the automotive market. Lamborghini is a brand I have always loved, and it’s a big part of our brand identity.

Does the rise of the restomod show enthusiasts are losing interest in modern supercars?

That’s a good question, and it’s at the heart of why I started this project. Modern supercars are incredibly fast, but they’re too digital for me. Electronics have made them feel less tactile and emotional. They have ironed out all the defects that give a car character. It can feel more like you are playing a computer game.

The best restomods offer a different experience. They bring back a sense of connection with the car. For that reason, I think this market will continue to thrive. Just look at the success of companies such as Singer Vehicle Design, Gunther Werks and Ruf in the Porsche sphere.

Do you think the internal combustion engine has a future?

Almost all projects to build fully electric supercars are coming to a halt. There is so little demand for them. Going forward, I think – and I hope – that the market will split in two different directions: electric power for most everyday cars, but the internal combustion engine living on in sports cars. These might be restomods or vehicles from established marques such as Lamborghini and Ferrari.

Let’s also remember the close connection between sports cars and motorsport, which is a massive industry around the world. I don’t believe there is much demand for electric racing cars. And if traditional engines can continue to exist in motorsport, they could have a future on the road.

Lastly, what’s in your dream garage? You can pick five cars, with no limit on budget.

I already have a Miura P400 S in my collection, but I’d love to add a Miura SV – it’s the ultimate example of Lamborghini’s first supercar. Then I’d add a Lamborghini Countach LP5000 Quattrovalvole, the carburettor version, which was launched in 1985. And for track driving, I’d choose a Lamborghini Murcielago R-GT race car. They just sound incredible.

Away from Lamborghini, my dream garage would have to allow space for a Pagani Zonda. And I’ll round off my top five with a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL ‘Gullwing’. It’s a true classic and a masterpiece of automotive design.

Watch and listen to the Eccentrica Lamborghini Diablo going up the hill at Goodwood Festival of Speed from 10-13 July.

