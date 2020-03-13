Lamborghini halts production due to coronavirus

Lamborghini is the latest car manufacturer to fall victim to the coronavirus. The company has stopped production at its Sant’Agata plant for two weeks, until March 25. The move is part of Volkswagen Group’s plan to limit the impact of coronavirus on its operations.

Lamborghini is only the latest case of a coronavirus factory closure. It should come as no surprise, given the hold the virus has on Italy.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ordered lockdown in the country on Wednesday. All shops except grocery stores and pharmacies are closed. Factories, however, are allowed to stay operational, albeit with ‘precautions’.

“This measure is an act of social responsibility and high sensibility toward our people, in the extraordinary situation in which we find ourselves right now,” said Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“We continue to monitor the situation in order to react rapidly and with the right flexibility, in collaboration with our people and in order to restart with energy in the right moment.”

China, where the coronavirus originated, is the second-largest market for Lamborghini (770 cars), after the USA (2,375 cars).

Demand for cars has plummeted in China, as parts of the country have all but ground to a halt.

The coronavirus has even led to plummeting fuel prices, which will at least please existing Lamborghini owners…