Urus SUV propels Lamborghini to new sales record

Lamborghini registered 8,205 new cars in 2019 – and the Urus SUV accounted for 61 percent of sales.

To put that another way, Lamborghini sold nearly 5,000 Urus models last year. That almost equals the company’s entire sales volume in 2018. It’s easy to see why so many companies are keen to expand their SUV portfolio.

Whatever your views on the Urus, the success of the SUV will ensure that Lamborghini is able to continue building wild supercars and crazy hypercars.

Last year represented the ninth successive year of growth and a new sales record for the Italian firm. The company has 165 dealers serving 51 countries, with sales up in the three key regions.

The most significant upturn was in Asia Pacific, where sales rose by 66 percent to 2,162 units. Next up was America, where sales of 2,837 units represented a 45 percent upturn. These figures were dwarfed by the 3,206 sales volume in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) region, although the increase was a more modest 28 percent.

The United States remains the marque’s biggest market (2,374 units), followed by the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau (770 units). In the UK, 658 new Lamborghinis found homes in 2019.

Not that the Urus can take all of the credit. The Huracan – Lamborghini’s most successful model to date – sold 2,139 units. In 2019, Huracan number 14,022 rolled off the line, surpassing the sales of the Gallardo in just five years. Its predecessor was on sale for a decade.

‘Unprecedented historic highs’

Commenting on the sales figures, Stefano Domenicali, chairman and chief executive officer of Automobili Lamborghini said: “The year 2019 was the most successful in our history. The team delivered another substantial sales increase, taking us to unprecedented historic highs. In only two years we more than doubled our sales numbers, a success that cannot be overrated.

“This clearly proves the power of our brand and the quality and sustainability of our product and commercial strategy. Our Super SUV Urus sold almost 5,000 units, a number that comes close to our total sales volume in 2018. With new content and new technologies, our V10 and V12 super sports cars models retained their market success.

“Simultaneously, we further increased our high brand awareness, especially with the younger generations, having multiplied our following on social media channels to more than 40 million. All this is a real team achievement and I would like to take this opportunity to thank every single Lamborghini team member for their inspiration and dedication to our brand, as well as our shareholder and group for their continued support.”