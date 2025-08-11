Wild Eccentrica restomod lets the Lamborghini Diablo off the leash

San Marino-based restomod specialist Eccentrica will reveal three new vehicles at Monterey Car Week in California.

Central to Eccentrica’s presentation, which uses the prestigious The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering as its backdrop, is the new Diablo Pacchetto Titano.

Eccentrica revealed its V12-engined Diablo restomod in Monterey last year, but has returned with a lighter, more hardcore of the classic supercar.

The company says the Pacchetto Titano (Titanium Package) is capable of ‘delivering a focused yet elegantly track-oriented package for enthusiasts who seek heightened engagement without compromising on road-going refinement’.

Bringing the noise

Eccentrica plans to produce 19 examples of the Pacchetto Titano, each powered by a tuned version of Lamborghini’s naturally aspirated 5.7-litre V12 engine.

Last year, Eccentrica said its enhanced engine would generate 550hp, plus 443b ft of torque. Although some limited-edition Diablos generated higher peak outputs in period, this V12 develops more power across a broader rev range.

The company has also developed its own six-speed manual gearbox and three selectable driving modes.

For the Pacchetto Titano version of the Diablo, Eccentrica says a remapped ECU sharpens throttle response for an even more intense experience.

Motorsport style, inside and out

One notable change for the V12 Pacchetto Titano is the addition of a fixed rear spoiler. Designed to increase downforce, it is matched with the exposed carbon fibre bodywork.

Suspension upgrades include stiffer springs and recalibrated adaptive dampers. New forged alloy wheels with carbon fibre elements help to reduce unsprung weight. Brembo brakes are fitted as standard, too.

On the inside, Eccentrica has given the V12 Pacchetto Titano a motorsport look, with carbon fibre detailing and a built-in fire-suppression system.

Along with Alcantara trim for the seats, a racing-style three-spoke steering wheel is wrapped in the grippy fabric. A light blue marker indicates the 12 o’clock position.

An amplified driving experience

“With the Pacchetto Titano, our objective was clear,” said Emanuel Colombini, founder of Eccentrica.

“We wanted to create a package that genuinely amplifies the driving experience without overshadowing the core essence of our car. This evolution speaks confidently, maintaining the spirit of the original design while sharpening its purpose and performance.”

As with any good restomod, customers will be able to tailor their V12 Pacchetto Titano to their exact specification.

This potential for customisation will be demonstrated by the other two Eccentrica cars on display in Monterey: one in a bespoke triple-layer Rose Gold livery, and the other with a Verde Chartreuse pastel exterior.

