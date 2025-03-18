BMW X3, Hyundai Inster and Kia EV3 are finalists for World Car of the Year 2025

The BMW X3, Hyundai Inster and Kia EV3 have all been named finalists for the prestigious World Car of the Year 2025 prize.

The top honour in global automotive awards, the trio will now progess to the final at the New York International Auto Show on 16 April.

The 2025 winner will follow on from the Kia EV9, which was named 2024 World Car of the Year.

Kia’s place in the Top Three also comes just weeks after the new Kia EV3 was crowned UK Car of the Year 2025 – coincidentally, following 2024’s UKCOTY winner, the Kia EV9.

Category contenders

Both the Hyundai Inster and Kia EV3 are also finalists for World Electric Vehicle 2025, along with the Porsche Macan Electric.

The Kia EV3 is a finalist for World Car Design as well, with the Toyota Land Cruiser and Volkswagen ID. Buzz.

In the World Luxury Car 2025 category, it’s a showdown between the Porsche Macan, Porsche Panamera and Volvo EX30,

There are two Porsches in the World Performance Car 2025 Top Three – the 911 Carrera GTS and Taycan Turbo GT along with the BMW M5.

Finally, the World Urban Car 2025 category celebrates city-friendly models. The BYD Seagull and Dolphin Mini, plus the Hyundai Inster and Mini Cooper Electric, will now do battle for this year’s prize.

World honours

The Top Three in the World finalists are powered by Brembo.

“We are honoured to celebrate the finalists of the prestigious World Car of The Year Awards,” says Daniele Schillaci, Brembo’s CEO. “These awards recognise the best cars in the world, setting new benchmarks in technology, performance and design.”

The votes have been tabulated by LPMG. Ninety-six jurors from 30 countries – including Motoring Research’s Richard Aucock – chose their Top Three in the World by secret ballot.

World Car Awards is the biggest automotive awards in the world, with the largest reach and greatest exposure.

All winners will be announced live at the New York International Auto Show ahead of it opening to the public, This year marks the 20th year of the World Car Awards’ partnership with NYIAS.

Top Three in the World finalists in full:

World Car of the Year 2025

BMW X3

Hyundai Inster / Casper Electric

Kia EV3

World Electric Vehicle 2025

Hyundai Inster / Casper Electric

Kia EV3

Porsche Macan Electric

World Luxury Car 2025

Porsche Macan

Porsche Panamera

Volvo EX90

World Performance Car 2025

BMW M5

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

World Urban Car 2025

BYD Seagull / Dolphin Mini

Hyundai Inster / Casper Electric

Mini Cooper Electric

World Car Design 2025

Kia EV3

Toyota Land Cruiser / Land Cruiser 250

Volkswagen ID. Buzz

