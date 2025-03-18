BMW X3, Hyundai Inster and Kia EV3 are finalists for World Car of the Year 2025

Four people on stage at the New York Auto Show, receiving an award. A blue car is displayed, surrounded by photographers.

The BMW X3, Hyundai Inster and Kia EV3 have all been named finalists for the prestigious World Car of the Year 2025 prize.

The top honour in global automotive awards, the trio will now progess to the final at the New York International Auto Show on 16 April.

The 2025 winner will follow on from the Kia EV9, which was named 2024 World Car of the Year.

Kia’s place in the Top Three also comes just weeks after the new Kia EV3 was crowned UK Car of the Year 2025 – coincidentally, following 2024’s UKCOTY winner, the Kia EV9.

Category contenders

Kia EV3

Both the Hyundai Inster and Kia EV3 are also finalists for World Electric Vehicle 2025, along with the Porsche Macan Electric.

The Kia EV3 is a finalist for World Car Design as well, with the Toyota Land Cruiser and Volkswagen ID. Buzz.

In the World Luxury Car 2025 category, it’s a showdown between the Porsche Macan, Porsche Panamera and Volvo EX30,

There are two Porsches in the World Performance Car 2025 Top Three – the 911 Carrera GTS and Taycan Turbo GT along with the BMW M5.

Finally, the World Urban Car 2025 category celebrates city-friendly models. The BYD Seagull and Dolphin Mini, plus the Hyundai Inster and Mini Cooper Electric, will now do battle for this year’s prize.  

World honours

Gold trophy with a planet and ring design above text "World Car Awards," symbolizing global automotive recognition.

The Top Three in the World finalists are powered by Brembo.

“We are honoured to celebrate the finalists of the prestigious World Car of The Year Awards,” says Daniele Schillaci, Brembo’s CEO. “These awards recognise the best cars in the world, setting new benchmarks in technology, performance and design.”

The votes have been tabulated by LPMG. Ninety-six jurors from 30 countries – including Motoring Research’s Richard Aucock – chose their Top Three in the World by secret ballot.

World Car Awards is the biggest automotive awards in the world, with the largest reach and greatest exposure.

All winners will be announced live at the New York International Auto Show ahead of it opening to the public, This year marks the 20th year of the World Car Awards’ partnership with NYIAS.

Top Three in the World finalists in full:

World Car of the Year 2025

  • BMW X3
  • Hyundai Inster / Casper Electric
  • Kia EV3

World Electric Vehicle 2025

  • Hyundai Inster / Casper Electric
  • Kia EV3
  • Porsche Macan Electric

World Luxury Car 2025

  • Porsche Macan
  • Porsche Panamera
  • Volvo EX90

World Performance Car 2025

  • BMW M5
  • Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
  • Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

World Urban Car 2025

  • BYD Seagull / Dolphin Mini
  • Hyundai Inster / Casper Electric
  • Mini Cooper Electric

World Car Design 2025

  • Kia EV3
  • Toyota Land Cruiser / Land Cruiser 250
  • Volkswagen ID. Buzz

Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

