New Ferrari Amalfi is a 640hp V8-powered GT to replace the Roma

Ferrari has announced its new entry-level GT car. The Amalfi is an updated Roma, with a twin-turbocharged V8 and a heavily revised interior.

John Redfern
John Redfern
2026 Ferrari Amalfi

The Ferrari Roma has only been on sale since 2020, but the Italian marque has already revealed the grand tourer that will replace it. 

Meet the Amalfi: the new entry point to the Ferrari range, and very much an evolution of its Roma predecessor.

We described the Roma as being ‘both a glamorous GT and a scintillating supercar’. If you need a Ferrari to tick all boxes, our review concluded, ‘all roads lead to Roma’.

Replacing the Roma is therefore no small order. So perhaps it isn’t surprising to see Ferrari take an evolutionary approach with the Amalfi.

Sharper and more aerodynamic

2026 Ferrari Amalfi

The Ferrari Styling Centre, led by Flavio Manzoni, has tightened the Roma’s flowing curves, giving the Amalfi a sharper front end. Inspiration from the Purosangue and 12Cilindri models is obvious, with no traditional front grille and slimline headlights.

The design changes have not been made solely for cosmetic reasons, though. Ferrari has also kept a clear eye on aerodynamics.

A new bypass duct between the headlights helps channel air to cool the engine bay. The three-stage adjustable rear spoiler can also generate 110kg of downforce at 155mph.

Ferrari has chosen Verde Costiera – described as a ‘brilliant teal green’ – as the Amalfi’s launch colour. It’s said to be inspired by the reflections of the sea along the Amalfi coast in Italy, which gives the new car its name.

An evolutionary approach

2026 Ferrari Amalfi

Even in an age of downsized engines and hybridisation, Ferrari has continued to develop the 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 from the Roma. 

Minor tweaks have added 20hp to the V8’s output, resulting in a new peak of 640hp, plus a revised redline of 7,600rpm. 

An eight-speed dual-clutch auto transmission still sends power to the rear wheels. The Amalfi can accelerate from 0-62mph in 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of nearly 200mph.

Ferrari has adjusted the Manettino settings for the Amalfi, so that Wet and Comfort modes are now more forgiving – given the car is aimed at Ferrari newcomers.

Bringing back buttons

2026 Ferrari Amalfi

The 2+2 cabin of the Amalfi represents a more dramatic change compared to the Roma, including an all-new dashboard design. 

In particular, the Roma’s portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen has been swapped for a 10.25-inch landscape display.

Physical buttons on the steering wheel have also replaced the fiddly haptic touchpads found in the Roma, likely due to customer feedback. A physical red aluminium starter button is back on the steering wheel, too.

UK prices for the new Ferrari Amalfi have yet to be confirmed. Italian customers will pay upwards of €240,000 (£206,000), with the first cars due for delivery in early 2026.

