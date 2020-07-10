World’s fastest gamer to compete in 2020 British GT Championship

Video game superstar James Baldwin is ready to make the leap to real-world racer in this year’s British GT Championship.

The 22-year-old British driver had seen his motorsport debut delayed due to COVID-19. However, the changes have worked in his favour, with an expanded calendar for his first season.

Baldwin will now compete in six races during 2020, whereas his previous plans would have seen him enter just five events in the GT World Challenge Europe.

Playing the waiting game

The Intelligent Money British GT Championship will be the first opportunity for Baldwin to demonstrate the skills he showed to win the 2019 World’s Fastest Gamer competition.

Last year saw Baldwin beat nine other finalists in the World’s Fastest Gamer event. He had to battle through an intense combination of real-word and virtual racing challenges.

Victory netted him an impressive $1 million race contract, and a seat with the Jenson Team Rocket RJN outfit driving a McLaren 720S GT3.

Two-player mode enabled

Jenson Team Rocket RJN is co-owned by Jenson Button, the 2009 Formula 1 World Champion. Baldwin will be partnered by McLaren junior driver Mike O’Brien for the British GT series.

O’Brien has previously competed in the GT4 category of the British GT Championship, so bring his own experience to the pairing.

Baldwin has not let the COVID-19 delay affect his enthusiasm to go racing. He commented that: “I should have already completed three races so far this year, but when I look at my new schedule, I’m massively excited.

“I’m going to get so many more race laps under my belt, which will fast track my development this year.

Become your own racing hero

His first race outing the McLaren 720S GT3 will come at Oulton Park on the 1st to 2nd August.

The revised 2020 calendar will see Baldwin competing in five other races, with the season finale at Silverstone on the 7th to 8th November.

For those who want to try and emulate Baldwin’s success, qualification for the latest edition of World’s Fastest Gamer is currently live. Entrants can use the Gear Club mobile racing game to demonstrate their skills in the hope of motorsport glory.

