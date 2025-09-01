Most Gen Z drivers feel anxious about using petrol stations

New research finds a high level of anxiety about visiting petrol stations, with younger car drivers the most affected by 'refuel fear'.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Gen Z Refuelling Anxiety

The task of heading to a petrol station to refuel causes anxiety for 39 percent of UK car drivers.

Anxiousness about refuelling is even greater among younger drivers, with almost two thirds (62 percent) of Gen Z-ers reporting their worries.

The new survey, commissioned by online car retailer Cazoo, questioned some 2,000 drivers about their feelings towards refuelling and petrol stations.

It uncovered that ‘refuel fear’ was surprisingly widespread. It had even caused some drivers to consider switching to an electric car to avoid dealing with petrol stations.

Gen Z the most worried about refuelling

Gen Z Refuelling Anxiety

Female survey respondents were more likely to report anxiety at the thought of refuelling than men. Just under half (46 percent) of women said they had experienced ‘refuel fear’, compared to approximately a third (32 percent) of male drivers.

While Gen Z-ers (those born between 1997 and 2012) reported the highest level of ‘refuel fear’, only 18 percent of Baby Boomers (born from 1946 to 1964) said they had anxiety about petrol stations.

The leading cause of ‘refuel fear’ was the cost of petrol or diesel. This was a factor for almost half (49 percent) of those who said refuelling caused them anxiety.

Ensuring they get their car close enough to a pump was a worry for 40 percent, followed by concerns about queues (31 percent) and confusion about pump types (30 percent).

Electric vehicles could hold the answer

Gen Z Refuelling Anxiety
© Unsplash – Valeriia Neganova Pvtrzin

This anxiety has a genuine impact on drivers. Half of those anxious about refuelling admitted they had let their fuel tank run ‘dangerously low’ to avoid visiting a petrol station.

Even more worrying, almost a quarter (24 percent) said they had run out of fuel completely due to their level of anxiety. 

A switch to an electric car could be the answer, though, with close to a third (31 percent) saying they would drive an EV to avoid petrol stations.

Cazoo’s Harry Waring commented: “Filling up may seem like a simple everyday task to many, but our research shows it’s a genuine source of anxiety for millions of drivers – particularly those that are younger or less experienced. 

“It’s not just about the rising cost of fuel, but also confidence, social pressure and the fear of making a mistake in a public setting.”

ALSO READ:

10 simple ways to cut your car fuel bills

What are synthetic fuels – and can they save cars as we know them?

Your EV questions answered on Motoring Electric

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

How to prevent yourself from becoming a victim of road rage

Motoring Research team - 0
Have you ever been threatened with physical violence while driving – or actually been attacked? Here are some simple steps to avoid road rage.

Mercedes-AMG F1 uses EV truck for trip from UK to Dutch GP

John Redfern - 0
Making the trans-continental trip from Brackley to Zandvoort on battery power results in a new first for the Formula 1 grid

New IndyCar documentary series to premiere this weekend

John Redfern - 0
Available to stream on Fox Nation, Road to the IndyCar Championship goes behind the scenes of the open-wheel series

Aston Martin Vantage S is F1’s new official safety car

John Redfern - 0
The performance-focused Vantage S will make its safety car debut this weekend at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix