Forza Horizon 4 update adds eclectic mix of new cars – even a Rover SD1

The latest update for the open-world Microsoft Xbox One racing game, Forza Horizon 4, sees a host of new vehicles added.

As part of the free Series 19 update for the game, five special new models have been included as prizes for various challenges.

Along with classic British vehicles, there is also a Japanese supercar, and even a Bugatti Chiron made out of Lego!

Specialist Division 1

An icon of the British Leyland-era of Rover cars, the SD1 was produced in England between 1976 and 1986. The car included in Forza Horizon 4 is a later Vitesse model. This makes use of a 3.5-litre V8 engine with 190 hp.

It may have been an executive motor, yet the rear-wheel drive SD1 saw considerable motorsport success across the globe. Used in both rallying and touring car racing, achievements included winning the 1984 British Saloon Car Championship.

Forza Horizon racers will be able to get their hands on the SD1 by completing the “It’s Never Over With a Rover” seasonal championship in the game. Other paint choices are available, but brown seems most apt.

Supercars and even a Supervan

Another notable vehicle for the Series 19 update is the addition of the crazy Ford Transit Supervan 3. Ford may have made a number of Supervans, but this one from 1994 featured the Cosworth HB V8 engine used in a Benetton Formula 1 car.

Also new is the ludicrous 2019 Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro. Horizon 4 has already included the regular Vulcan, but AMR Pro specification brings a 27 percent increase in downforce for the 820 hp supercar.

Slightly less mad, but still wonderful, is the 2010 Lexus LFA. Only 500 examples of the V10-powered coupe were made, meaning unlocking one in Forza Horizon 4 is a much easier way of getting behind the wheel.

New ways to be eliminated

The Eliminator mode, Horizon 4’s battle royale-style competition, has also gained a variety of extra vehicles to make use of.

A total of 13 new models have been added. These range from the Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor, through to the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and Bugatti Veyron Super Sport.

All of the cars are fitted with performance upgrades for maximum potential, and come with patrol lights added as well.

Brick by brick

There is also another new Bugatti in Forza Horizon 4 this month. The Lego Speed Champions expansion pack gains a new model, and it is rather special.

Those who own the Lego add-on content get a new challenge this month. Completing it unlocks a Lego Bugatti Chiron. It joins the Ferrari F40 Competizione and McLaren Senna in the roster of brick-based supercars, and features notably fewer pieces than the full-size Lego version.

Other changes for Series 19 include a slew of system updates. These are aimed at making life more enjoyable for those playing the game. In particular, sharing custom liveries is said to be easier, whilst a patch has fixed various minor technical issues.