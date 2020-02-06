Rough Guide for Xbox helps you sightsee in Forza Horizon 4

Rough Guides, a travel publisher from the UK, has released a book that details all the best things you can see and do in Xbox One X-enhanced game titles. And among the many fantasy, shooter and adventure games, you’ll find the critically acclaimed open-world racer, Forza Horizon 4.

The Rough Guide to Xbox shows you the best roads and the unmissable sights in Forza Horizon 4, which is set in the United Kingdom. From Edinburgh Castle to Derwent Water to Astmoor – some of the north’s best scenery can be enjoyed in the game, in 4K resolution, from behind the wheel of your dream car.

The book will educate gamers about Horizon 4’s showcase events, what property to buy and the barn-find cars littered throughout the map.

“Rough Guides has always been a reflection of the way people travel,” said Neil McQuillian, author of The Rough Guide to Xbox.

“In-game travel and photography has become such a phenomenon that they had to make a guide to it. People take in-game photographs and videos of scenery so often now, it’s clear that people really do feel like they are visiting these worlds. They aren’t just playing these games for the characters, but also to explore the worlds as if they are travelling in it themselves.

“But this book isn’t just for gamers. We hope other people will be pick it up and be given a different perspective on gaming.”