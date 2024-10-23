Morgan Plus Six bows out after 56 years with Pinnacle edition

A limited edition Morgan Plus Six will mark the end for the British marque’s classic roadster, ahead of an all-new flagship being launched next year.

The Plus Six Pinnacle is the last hurrah for a model that can trace its lineage back to 1968, when the original Morgan Plus 8 was introduced.

In 2019, Morgan replaced the Plus 8 with the Plus Six, which uses a BMW-sourced 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six engine.

When production finally ends in 2025, the Plus Six Pinnacle will be the final high-capacity Morgan sports car with a traditional wing silhouette.

The last of the line

Jonathan Wells, chief designer at Morgan Motor Company, said: “We spend a great deal of time gathering inspiration from countless sources and relish the opportunity to explore how these ideas can be applied to our cars. Being informed by our craftspeople, whilst experimenting with new materials and techniques, is what makes Morgan such a rewarding place to work.

“The Plus Six Pinnacle commemorates the end of the line for one of our most-beloved models. I believe it is a true reflection of the unique abilities and energy residing in the teams that have been responsible for it.”

The 30 Pinnacle editions will be offered with three special interior colourways: Fawn, Explore and Riviera, all developed with leather specialist Bridge of Weir. Morgan has a virtually unlimited exterior paint palette, too.

A unique, hand-finished style of leather stitching has been developed for the Pinnacle, which also has embroidered logos on its seat-backs.

Teak and sheepskin

The Plus Six Pinnacle uses teak wood interior trim, as seen on the Morgan Midsummer – a limited-run collaboration with Pininfarina launched earlier this year. The treatment includes a solid teak lower dashboard rail, plus a centre console with an aluminium Pinnacle logo.

Natural sheepskin carpets are used throughout, intended to complement the leather upholstery options and provide an enhanced sense of luxury.

A satin silver finish is used on the alloy wheels, exterior stone guard and dashboard. And the Pinnacle has a polished Le Mans-style fuel filler cap for good measure.

Morgan has left the BMW turbocharged straight-six engine unchanged, meaning 340hp and a brawny 369lb ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic gearbox is standard, mounted within Morgan’s CX-Generation bonded aluminium chassis.

Peak Morgan performance

As for the name, ‘Pinnacle’ is partially inspired by the rocky faces of the Malvern Hills, which overlook the Morgan factory and include a summit called Pinnacle Hill. Naturally, the Pinnacle represents a peak for the Plus Six as well.

Orders for the Plus Six Pinnacle can be placed with Morgan dealerships now, with the first deliveries planned for 2025.

UK prices start from £96,995, although you can expect to pay six figures after adding a few options from Morgan’s Bespoke personalisation department.

ALSO READ:

Morgan Plus Six review

Morgan Plus Fourreview

Fast farewell: driving the final Morgan Plus 8 roadster