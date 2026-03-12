New MGS9 is a bargain-priced SUV with 7 seats

MG has announced a new seven-seat SUV for the UK market, with the launch of the plug-in hybrid MGS9.

The car is already available to order, with the first examples expected in MG dealerships later this month.

The MGS9 joins the growing ranks of Chinese-made three-row SUVs, taking on the recently announced Jaecoo 8 SHS-P, along with the Chery Tiggo 8 and Tiggo 9.

Representing MG’s first seven-seat family SUV, prices for the new MGS9 will start from £34,205, rising to £36,945.

MG has yet to confirm specifications for the UK market, but it promises a comprehensive level of equipment.

Seven seats and a big boot

Included as standard on the MGS9 are leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control and seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions.

Full details of the MGS9’s interior are still to be revealed. However, the related Australian-market MG QS boasts a pair of 12.3-inch display screens, along with physical buttons for key infotainment functions.

With all three rows of seats in place, the MGS9 provides 332 litres of luggage space – equivalent to a typical family hatchback.

Folding down all the rear seats increases cargo capacity to more than 1,000 litres, which MG says is ideal for ‘luggage, pets, pushchairs or anything else that family life demands’.

The MGS9 makes use of the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as the existing MG HS. This combines a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor, drawing power from a 27.4kWh battery.

Fully charged, MG claims the MGS9 can cover 62 miles on electric power alone.

MGS9 brings ‘innovation and exceptional value’

David Allison, MG UK director of product and planning, said: “The launch of the MGS9 PHEV represents a significant milestone for MG, marking our entry into the seven-seat SUV segment and further strengthening our position in the large SUV market.

“As a vehicle that is both longer and taller than the MG HS, the all-new MGS9 PHEV delivers enhanced presence and versatility, offering the flexibility of a third row to meet the evolving needs of modern families and lifestyle-driven customers.

“Combining an excellent electric range and strong efficiency with an elevated level of specification and refinement, the all-new MGS9 PHEV continues MG’s commitment to delivering accessible innovation and exceptional value within a highly competitive seven-seat SUV segment.”

Full UK specifications will be confirmed later this month, when the MGS9 PHEV becomes available in dealerships.

