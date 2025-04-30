New 296 Speciale could be Ferrari’s most exciting road car ever

When it comes to power and performance, the plug-in hybrid Ferrari 296 GTB and open-top 296 GTS hardly fall short.



However, that has not stopped Maranello’s engineers from developing a hardcore Speciale version, intended to set a ‘new benchmark’ for road-legal driving excitement.



Unusually, Ferrari has launched both the 296 Speciale coupe and open-top 296 Speciale A together from the outset.



As with past icons such as the 360 Challenge Stradale and 430 Scuderia, the Italian marque has followed a familiar path of more power and reduced weight.



Given the already high starting point for the 296 GTB, the new Speciale brings hypercar-grade horsepower to the party. Let’s dig in to the details…

Boosted hybrid performance

Combined power from the Ferrari’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine and electric motor now stands at a colossal 868hp – 50hp more than the 296 GTB.

Technology from the 296 Challenge race car has enhanced the V6 combustion engine, while the electric motor is tweaked to deliver an extra kick.

The result is a 0-62mph time of just 2.8 seconds, with 0-124mph taking 7.0 seconds. Top speed is in excess of 205mph.

With track driving likely to be on the agenda for 296 Speciale owners, a new ‘Qualify’ mode has been added to the eManettino. This deploys extra power from the electric motor when exiting a corner, bringing some ‘Hammer Time’ to your hot laps.

Track-focused aerodynamics

Maximising performance does require dipping into the options list, however. Opting for the lightweight package shaves some 60kg, using carbon fibre for the car’s bumpers and engine cover – and reducing dry weight for the fixed-top Speciale to 1,410kg.

Much of the 296 Speciale’s bodywork is new, with a major focus on improving aerodynamic performance. Ferrari says the upgraded car boasts 20 percent more downforce than a 296 GTB.

This includes the use of an ‘aero damper’ integrated into the bonnet, along with new winglets on the rear bumper. The active rear spoiler now has three different downforce settings, and can switch between them more rapidly.

Ferrari engineers have not forgotten the suspension either, lowering the 296 Speciale by 5mm. Finely tuned springs and dampers are said to reduce the maximum roll angle by 13 percent when cornering.

Tailored to your taste

Carbon fibre and Alcantara are used extensively throughout the 296 Speciale’s cabin. This includes making the door panel from a single piece of carbon, which feeds into the road-going racer image.

As with all new Ferrari models, customers are able to customise and tailor their car to exact design specifications.

This includes choosing the new Verde Nurburgring paint colour, developed especially for the 296 Speciale, which can be combined with racing numerals and full-length body stripes.

Production of the 296 Speciale will not be capped, but Ferrari does say fewer examples of the open-top Speciale A will be sold. The Ferrari online configurator has already been updated to help you plan your ultimate 296.

