New government campaign warns of dangerous fake car parts

The government’s Intellectual Property Office has launched a new campaign to warn drivers about the risks of buying counterfeit vehicle parts.

Using the slogan ‘Fake Always Breaks’, it aims to educate drivers about the dangers of cheaper imitation car parts, rather than replacing components with like-for-like original equipment.

The campaign is backed by the Independent Garage Association, Mercedes-Benz and the City of London Police’s Intellectual Property Crime Unit.

Some 500 fake airbags were recently seized by the City of London Police, highlighting the scale of risk to drivers.

Gambling on safety

Ahead of the new campaign, a government survey found that one in six people (15 percent) admitted to purchasing a counterfeit item in the past 12 months.

OECD data suggests that fake vehicle parts imported to the UK are worth more than £1 billion a year. Car batteries accounted for a quarter of the fake car parts sold, followed by tyres and wheels (23 percent) and windscreen wipers (19 percent).

Equally concerning is the fact that 14 percent of motorists who purchased fake parts opted for a counterfeit airbag. And 12 percent admitted to buying knock-off brake components, too.

How to avoid counterfeit parts

The Fake Always Breaks campaign wants to educate motorists on how to identify counterfeit parts, giving the following advice:

Be wary of price – if it looks too good to be true, it probably is

– if it looks too good to be true, it probably is Research the seller – if you are unfamiliar with the company selling the product, look at previous customer reviews and conduct some background research

– if you are unfamiliar with the company selling the product, look at previous customer reviews and conduct some background research Check the spec – fake parts are often ‘one size fits all’ and not made for your vehicle. This could be dangerous and cause irreversible damage

– fake parts are often ‘one size fits all’ and not made for your vehicle. This could be dangerous and cause irreversible damage Look for proof – genuine parts will come with a certificate of Original Equipment. If there isn’t one, the component is likely to be a fake

– genuine parts will come with a certificate of Original Equipment. If there isn’t one, the component is likely to be a fake Suspect it’s fake? Report it – it is illegal to sell counterfeits, and sellers should be reported to Crimestoppers.

Miles Rees, deputy director of enforcement at the Intellectual Property Office, said: “Fake car parts are illegal to sell and are very dangerous for motorists and other road users.

“While they may look the same, they are often made from inferior materials and are not safety tested. This increases the risk of failure and can lead to life-changing or life-ending consequences – a risk not worth taking.”

ALSO READ:

Diesel car choice plummets 68 percent since 2015

Unique Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger is the ultimate Bond car

Your EV questions answered on Motoring Electric