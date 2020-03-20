London Congestion Charge and ULEZ SUSPENDED during coronavirus outbreak

The London Congestion Charge and Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) charge have both been suspended during the coronavirus outbreak.

From Monday 23 March, all road user charging schemes are suspended, says Transport for London (TfL).

This also includes the London Low Emission Zone (LEZ) for HGVs, lorries, vans, buses and coaches.

The move is “to help critical workers” after London Underground services were this week severely cut back.

Temporarily suspending the London LEZ “supports the supply chain, the effort to keep supermarkets fully stocked and the city’s continued operation”.

But it is not a green light for all motorists to drive into London, adds TfL. Following government advice, motorists should “consider the wider implications when thinking about using their vehicles.

“Roads must be kept clear for emergency services and critical workers.

“Only travel if your journey is necessary.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “People should not be travelling, by any means, unless they really have to.

“London’s roads should now only be used for essential journeys.

“To help our critical workers get to work and for essential deliveries to take place, I have instructed TfL to temporarily suspend the Congestion Charge, ULEZ and Low Emission Zone from Monday.”

Calling for the suspension earlier this week, Conservative London Mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey claimed the suspension would cost around £21m a month in revenue for TfL.

He told Talk Radio this was “peanuts” compared to the overall impact of COVID-19 on the NHS.