How to declare SORN and take your car off the road for winter

Do you own a classic car that you’d rather not drive on salt-covered roads over the winter? Or perhaps just a surplus car that you aren’t using at the moment? If your car is standing idle, it might be sensible to officially take it off the road.

This process is known as registering a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN). It is free of charge and you will save money on annual car tax (VED).

You need to notify the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA). You will get a refund for any full months of car tax that remain, so do it before the end of a calendar month.

How do I SORN my car?

The SORN process is quick and can be done via the official GOV.UK website. Have your 11-digit number from your V5C (vehicle log book) handy and you can declare SORN immediately. If you do not have a log book, you can obtain a replacement from the DVLA for £25.

Alternatively, you can use the 16-digit number from your tax reminder (V11) for SORN to take effect at the end of the month. With everything to hand, the process should take no more than a few minutes.

There are other ways to get a SORN notice, too: either by telephone or post. The phone number to call is: 0300 123 4321.

To use the postal service, send a V890 application form to the following address:

DVLA

Swansea

SA99 1AR

For more information, visit the SORN page on the GOV.UK website.

Can I drive my car after a SORN?

No, you cannot drive your car after declaring SORN – not until you tax it again, at least. Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) is required to drive or even park it on the road.

Because of this, you must ensure your car is already where it’s due to sit long-term, or you have a trailer or low-loader to move it. Under no circumstances should it be driven after SORN is declared.

To reiterate, the car must also be parked off the public road, such as on a driveway or in a garage. If a car remains on the road, even without moving, it has to be taxed.

How long does a SORN last?

Unlike vehicle tax, a SORN does not need to be renewed. It is ongoing until you tax the car again – be that weeks, months or until your car becomes a barn-find several decades later.

Once you are ready to drive the car again, you can apply for car tax online. You will need the vehicle log book (V5C) and a debit or credit card to hand.

ALSO READ:

Winter is coming: how to prepare your car for the cold

31 easy ways to save money on motoring

Classic car news and reviews on Retro Motor