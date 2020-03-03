Dacia Spring concept previews new, ultra-affordable electric car

Dacia has unveiled what might be the most important concept car of the Geneva non-show. The Spring previews Europe’s most affordable electric car, with a production version due in early 2021.

‘Spring’ is an appropriate name, then, given it could launch many motorists into their first electric car. Dacia says it ‘utilises Group Renault’s 10-year experience as pioneer and leader in electric mobility’.

Reading between the lines, you might wonder if the Spring shares much with Renault’s popular Zoe EV.

It’ll actually be a much closer relation to Renault’s City K-ZE. Indeed, Dacia’s claim that the Spring will be good for ‘more than 124 miles’ based on the WLTP test procedure, sounds closer to the K-ZE’s NEDC-rated 168-mile range.

Dacia says the Spring will be ‘perfect for urban and suburban use’. If its charging specifications match the K-ZE, it’ll juice up to 80 percent in 50 minutes using DC fast charging. The K-ZE uses a 26.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, with a 44hp electric motor up-front. That could be improved for Western markets.

As the concept car shows, the Spring will be a robust yet compact SUV. It’s more stout, but no less stylish, than the sleeker, sportier new Ford Puma.

The Spring could prove to be a very well-timed low-budget EV entry, given the planned expansion of London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone October 2021 – and, of course, the introduction of others like it.

And itcould be genuinely cheap, too. In overseas markets, the K-ZE sells for a quarter of the price of the cheapest Tesla. In the UK, our conservative guess is that will translate to an entry price of less than £15,000.

While the grey and orange contrast colours of the prototype seem like they’ll be the preserve of the (virtual) motor show floor, don’t discount some of the concept’s quirks making it to production.

The only thing that’s as much of a surefire win in dealers as small SUVs, is customisation. We anticipate the production Spring, while not as loud and proud as the concept, won’t be drab or dreary.

