Coronavirus: Motorway service areas remain OPEN

Although many people are following the government’s advice to stay at home, others must venture out for essential journeys. Motorways and major roads provide crucial links for key workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

That’s why Highways England is committed to keeping motorway service areas open, albeit with a reduced or limited service. As this table shows, the services are open 24/7, with the usual facilities still available.

Last month, Transport Focus said ‘lorry drivers delivering goods, NHS volunteers taking medical supplies around the country and others making essential journeys will still need to rest, refuel, go to the toilet and have something to eat and drink.

‘Without [motorways] open there would be very little on the supermarket shelves.’

In these extraordinary times, hauliers must be able to access roadside facilities to continue transporting essential items to supermarkets & our #NHS. I’ve asked motorway service stations to remain open (with special precautions in place) to ensure these vital journeys continue. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) March 26, 2020

Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Transport, has also asked motorway services to remain open during the lockdown period.

‘In these extraordinary times, hauliers must be able to access roadside facilities to continue transporting essential items to supermarkets and our NHS,’ he tweeted.

How are motorway service operators helping?

There are four major motorway service operators: Moto, Roadchef, Welcome Break and Extra, plus the smaller operators Westmorland, Stop24 and Euro Garages.

At the time of writing (7 April 2020), this is their position on the coronavirus outbreak.

Moto

👩‍⚕️👨‍🚒👮‍♀️We're proud to be supporting our emergency services by offering free fuel to all emergency services vehicles at all 46 of our @BP_plc forecourts. 🙌 For a full list of locations, please see https://t.co/HRmIQiqHCM pic.twitter.com/Z3mbt9pkYt — Moto Services (@motoway) April 6, 2020

Free fuel is available to all emergency services at the 46 BP forecourts in the Moto network. The offer is available from 21 March to 30 April and open to NHS emergency ambulance services, NHS Trust non-emergency vehicles, local police and fire authorities. Click here for a list of participating locations.

Roadchef

We’re still here for those on essential journeys, especially HGV drivers delivering vital supplies. Showers, toilets and retail stores are still OPEN, with hot drinks, food and other essentials available. We’ve also doubled free parking to 4 hours and reduced 24-hour rates to £15 pic.twitter.com/Jq5BBIGy4r — @roadchef (@Roadchef) April 3, 2020

Roadchef showers, toilets and retail stores remain open, with hot drinks, food and other essentials available. The company has also doubled the free parking to four hours and reduced its 24-hour parking rate to £15.

The operator has increased the frequency of contact surface sanitising in its dining, retail and toilet facilities.

Welcome Break

Welcome Break CEO John Diviney said: “In these uncertain times some of us still need to be on the move. I wanted you to know that all our locations are still open, clean and continuing to serve the nation’s motorists. Please be assured we are following government guidance to keep you and all our team members safe and well.”

Blue Light & Defence discount card holders and NHS staff get 50 percent off at Welcome Break’s Waitrose and WHSmith stores.

Extra

A limited amount of food and beverage brands remain open for takeaway only. All Extra filling stations and toilet/washroom facilities remain open 24/7.

Westmorland

We've temporarily adjusted our opening times. Our Farmshop & Kitchens are now closed, just for a short while. Main building is open 10am – 3pm for toilets & showers only. Our Filling Station is open 24/7 with showers / toilets & an increased product range https://t.co/voEJPy4s38 pic.twitter.com/cPtR1PjutX — Gloucester Services (@glouc_services) April 2, 2020

Westmorland, which operates motorway services areas at Tebay and Gloucester, is operating a reduced service. The filling stations remain open 24/7 and will offer an increased range of products from the farm shop.

Toilets in the main building are open 10am until 3pm, while the kitchens, farm shops and butcheries are closed.

Euro Garages

We want to thank our NHS and Emergency Services for everything they're doing in this uncertain time. Please have a coffee on us. pic.twitter.com/K2JurXgqOX — Euro Garages Ltd (@EuroGaragesLtd) March 27, 2020

Euro Garages is offering a free Starbucks hot drink to all NHS staff and the emergency services.

Stop24

Stop24 Folkestone Services is located at junction 11 of the M20 and is the closest motorway service area to the Channel Tunnel and Port of Dover.

The filling station and main building remain open, but a limited range of food and beverages are available. The convenience store is open, but the seating areas are shut. All toilet, washroom and shower facilities are open for lorry, car and motorhome drivers.

For the latest information, visit the Traffic England website. We will keep this page updated during the coronavirus crisis.