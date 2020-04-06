Aston Martin Works lends support to local NHS workers

Aston Martin Works is helping the battle against coronavirus by offering NHS workers at Milton Keynes University Hospital emergency car repairs to help them stay mobile.

Boss Paul Spires said on Twitter: “We’re very aware that a lot of garages have closed down [and] a lot of those workers would probably have relied on friends and families to make sure their cars are safe and reliable.

“What we’re doing here at Aston Martin Works is opening up an emergency repair service. This is not for routine servicing – this is for cars that are potentially going to let those key workers down.”

Spires said that the technicians will be on hand to offer free telephone advice and support, while the workshop will be open for emergency repairs.

Our volunteer staff are offering NHS workers at Milton Keynes University Hospital emergency car repairs to help them stay mobile as they fight to save lives. President of the business, Paul Spires, explains…

NHS workers at the local hospital are invited to telephone 01908 610620 or email worksservice@astonmartin.com.

The Milton Keynes University Hospital has around 550 beds and employs more than 4,000 staff. It sees and treats 400,000 patients each year, but 22 coronavirus patients have now died at the NHS Foundation Trust hospital.

Free advice for Alvis owners

In a separate development, the Alvis Car Company is offering free advice from factory technicians during the COVID-19 lockdown. The plan is to help Alvis owners tackle jobs at home.

Indeed, the company’s Red Triangle parts division is still shipping genuine parts to owners around the world. Owners are invited to share images or videos with Alvis, and technicians are on-hand to offer free advice and support.

Alan Stote, Alvis director, said: “We took the decision to temporarily close our workshop, but understand that Alvis owners will want to be ready for when they can get motoring and with time on their hands, are considering doing jobs at home, some they may be tackling for the first time.

“We have assigned one of our experienced factory technicians, who has access to drawings, factory service manuals and parts catalogues, to respond to customer queries for pre- and post-war cars.

“We hope that this scheme might give owners the confidence to tackle new jobs. Sometimes just knowing somebody is there to ask is all that’s needed.”