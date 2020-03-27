Key workers to get free car delivery from BuyaCar

Key workers get free car delivery from buyacarShutterstock

Online car marketplace BuyaCar.co.uk has launched a free delivery service for key workers. Police, NHS and supply chain staff can all take advantage of the offer during the coronavirus crisis.

Ordinarily, delivery from Buyacar costs £199. But the charge has been suspended for the people required to keep working during the crisis. 

Buyacar describes itself as an ‘Amazon-style’ car retailer. The waiving of the £199 delivery fee is accompanied by the offer of two years’ free warranty (usually £499).

Deliveries to key workers are also being prioritised by the company.

BuyaCar has introduced a contactless handover in response to coronavirus, too. And the company is enforcing a stringent cleaning and preparation process before delivery. 

“Our decision to do everything we can to help key workers was easy – they are the people we all rely on to keep us safe and healthy and they are already under pressure as the coronavirus problem continues,” said Andy Oldham, chief executive of BuyaCar.

“It’s our turn to give them all the support that we can, regardless of the short-term financial cost to us, and we are proud to do so. We have to help Britain’s most essential people stay mobile during this crisis, whatever the cost.

“Contactless handover at the point of delivery can be arranged in advance. Cars are delivered by healthy drivers only and all contact surfaces, controls and handles are cleaned before the customer takes charge of the vehicle.”

