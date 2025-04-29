Land Rover Classic Works reveals Defender V8 Soft Top restomod

Land Rover Classic has revealed the latest version of the original Defender to receive an official restomod makeover.

The Land Rover Classic Works Bespoke department has treated the classic Defender Soft Top to new V8 power, along with a host of other upgrades.

It marks the first time Land Rover has built an open-top Defender since 2016, and follows the launch of the marque’s Works Bespoke service last year.

For those who want a restored Defender with the official Land Rover seal of approval, the Soft Top pays homage to classic models from the 1990s.

Bikini is optional

Creating a Defender V8 Works Bespoke Soft Top starts with sourcing a suitable donor vehicle for the restomod build. Land Rover Classic uses the last examples of the Defender as a basis, focusing on vehicles made between 2012 and 2016.

Hundreds of hours of work go into creating each V8 Works Bespoke model, with buyers able to tailor the vehicle’s specification to their personal taste.

A bespoke canvas hood is included, and comes in a choice of four colours. Said to be inspired by the last Defender model, the side and rear sections can be unzipped and rolled up for open-air driving. Extra tie‑down points have been added to keep the roof stable at higher speeds.

Buyers are also able to specify a smaller ‘bikini’ hood, which only protects the front-seat occupants from the elements.

Prices from £234,000

Providing the power is a thoroughly modern 5.0-litre V8 engine, producing 405hp and 380lb ft of torque. An eight-speed ZF automatic transmission is standard, as is the traditional Land Rover four-wheel-drive system.

Land Rover Classic also adds Bilstein suspension dampers, Eibach anti-roll bars and Alcon brakes to improve how the Defender drives.

Customers can choose from 49 different exterior colours, or commission an individual hue from a sample. Numerous leather upholstery options are available, while the extensive list of options includes an on-board wine cooler.

The open-top Defender of your dreams does not come cheap, however. Prices start at £234,000, which includes a one-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

