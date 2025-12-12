Caterham reveals more details of Project V electric sports car

A functional prototype of the Caterham Project V electric sports car will be displayed at the 2026 Tokyo Motor Show.

John Redfern
Powered by a rear-mounted electric motor, development and testing of the Caterham Project V is underway

The first working prototype of the radical Caterham Project V sports car will be shown in Japan next month. 

Set to be the British marque’s first electric vehicle, the Caterham Project V prototype makes its public debut on 9 January 2026 at the Tokyo Auto Salon.

In addition, the original Project V show car will make its first appearance in the United States as part of the 2026 CES event in Las Vegas.

Japanese firm VT Holdings’ ownership of Caterham means a debut in Tokyo is important to the Project V programme. In addition, Yamaha Motor is responsible for creating the prototype’s electric e-axle.

Still a Caterham at heart

Caterham Project V to debut in Las Vegas

Despite electrification representing a dramatic shift from Caterham’s history, the company wants Project V to deliver the same qualities of lightweight construction and driver engagement. 

The initial Project V concept, revealed at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, used a 272hp rear-mounted electric motor. Performance of 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds is being targeted. 

A 55kWh battery pack is intended to give the sports car a range of 249 miles. It should also be able to charge from 20 to 80 percent in just 15 minutes. 

The concept version of Project V promised a kerb weight of just 1,190kg, with an innovative 2+1 seating layout.

Making an electric sports car

Caterham Project V to debut in Las Vegas

Development and testing of the prototype Project V is said to be well underway, with more intensive work planned for 2026.

This will include evaluating the immersion-cooled battery packs, said to give better heat dissipation and a greater level of safety.

Kazuho Takahashi, CEO of Caterham Cars, said: “This is a significant milestone in the development of Project V, with our prototype making its public debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon. 

“This next step enables us to begin a comprehensive vehicle testing programme in collaboration with our technical partners. Our objective remains unchanged: to realise our vision of a pure electric sports car that embodies the unmistakable DNA of a Caterham.”

U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

