Toyota GR Yaris gets rally-inspired upgrades for 2026

The Toyota GR Yaris hot hatchback continues to evolve, with detailed tweaks for 2026 cars that are designed to improve the driving experience.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Toyota Gazoo Racing has taken inspiration from motorsport success to further refine the GR Yaris

The award-winning Toyota GR Yaris has been upgraded for the 2026 model year.

Having won four consecutive World Rally Championship constructors’ titles, Toyota Gazoo Racing has used its motorsport expertise to modify the hot hatchback.

The changes follow the launch of a special Aero Performance version of the GR Yaris last year, which used lessons learned from the Japanese Rally Championship for its dramatic new bodykit. 

The updates for the 2026 Toyota GR Yaris are much more subtle, and will be evident to only the most ardent hot hatchback aficionado. 

However, they reflect Toyota’s continuing commitment to the GR Yaris, some five years after the car was first launched.

GR Yaris updates in detail

2026 Toyota GR Yaris Updates

Having analysed five years of data from racing and rallying, Toyota has identified the components damaged through motorsport, and taken feedback from its drivers.

This has resulted in a smaller steering wheel, reduced in diameter by 5mm to 360mm. Toyota says this will enable faster inputs during spirited driving. 

The grip area on the steering wheel has also been redesigned, along with the layout of the switches. This is said to aid competition drivers, who might often turn the wheel through 180 degrees without repositioning their hands. 

The buttons have thus been moved further away from where the driver’s hands would be.

A gripping story continues

2026 Toyota GR Yaris Updates

Another change for the GR Yaris is the fitment of new high-grip Bridgestone Potenza Race tyres. Toyota’s geekiness even extends to a revised tread pattern and new rubber compound, designed to boost grip on track days.

Upping the grip level from the tyres has also meant retuning the front and rear suspension dampers, along with the car’s power steering. 

Feedback from the Super Taikyu endurance racing series and Japanese Rally Championship was used to inform these developments.

Toyota has left the GR’s 1.6-litre turbocharged engine untouched. It still develops the same 280hp, which is channelled through a four-wheel-drive system.

UK prices and availability for the updated GR Yaris will be confirmed by Toyota later this year.

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John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

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