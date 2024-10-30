Callum creates road-legal version of Jaguar C-X75 concept car

A road-legal version of the stunning Jaguar C-X75 concept has been completed by design and engineering consultancy, Callum.

Commissioned by an unnamed collector, the modified supercar hints at what might have been – had Jaguar put the C-X75 into production.

“C-X75 was ‘the one that got away’ – a car brimming with unfulfilled potential,” said Ian Callum, the British designer who shaped the original Jaguar show car.

“We’ve combined the customer’s wishes with carefully engineered solutions to bring C-X75 to the thoroughly satisfying conclusion it always deserved.”

High speed, low emissions

The Jaguar C-X75 was first unveiled at the 2010 Paris Motor Show, powered by two Bladon Jets diesel-powered micro gas turbines. These were connected to a hybrid powertrain, sending a total of 789hp to all four wheels.

After a rapturous reception, Jaguar quickly confirmed the concept would enter production. Some 250 examples were planned in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering, albeit with the micro turbines swapped for a conventional petrol engine.

Despite this change, Jaguar aimed for CO2 emissions of less than 99g/km, plus a top speed in excess of 200mph.

Sadly, the effects of the global economic downturn saw Jaguar cancel plans for C-X75 production in 2012.

As seen on screen

However, the C-X75 did gain a starring role in 2015 James Bond film, Spectre, with a series of specially made stunt cars used on-screen.

Earlier this year, Callum transformed one of the four surviving C-X75 stunt cars into a road-legal vehicle. For this second customer C-X75, however, the revisions were even more in-depth.

Described as the ‘ultimate Jaguar C-X75 commission’, Car 001 has been comprehensively reworked to make it as close as possible to Ian Callum’s original vision.

This began with the fitment of a supercharged V8 engine, now combined with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Various driving modes can adjust the throttle response and gear shift speeds.

Acrive aero for more downforce

Perhaps the most impressive part of the Car 001’s transformation is the addition of a fully functioning active aerodynamics package. Above speeds of 37mph, the C-X75 will produce additional downforce to increase stability. There is even a pop-up airbrake to assist with high-speed stops.

Restoring the car’s bodywork took more than 1,000 hours. Its Willow Green paint contrasts with aluminium finishes for the window surrounds and filler cap. Carbon fibre is used for the rear diffuser.

Other new details include ‘C-X75’ emblems etched onto the exhaust tailpipes, along with tail lights that offer enhanced light diffusion.

Callum has kept the original 20- and 21-inch alloy wheels, but has wrapped them in modern Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. A hydraulic lift system for the front axle helps the low-slung Jaguar to clear speed humps.

From stunt car to sumptuous

On the inside, Callum’s work is even more evident. The raw, stunt car cabin has evolved into something far more practical and luxurious.

Dark green and cream are used throughout, intended to give a sophisticated ambience. “Sporting cars typically feature darker interiors, while comfort is often associated with lighter shades,” explains Callum’s head of design, Aleck Jones. “We wanted to fuse those elements in a dynamic way to reflect the dual nature of this car.”

The commissioning owner chose the seats for maximum comfort, then had them trimmed in Bridge of Weir leather. Callum milled the steering wheel from solid billet aluminium, also fitting three-point seat belts instead of racing harnesses.

Three rotary controllers protrude from the centre console, each with an integrated touchscreen. Air conditioning, keyless entry and a digital rear-view mirror have been installed by Callum, too.

A truly bespoke build

Other luxuries include a wireless charging pad for smartphones, along with Apple CarPlay connectivity for integrated infotainment. A bespoke sound system includes speakers behind Callum tartan-inspired covers.

The project demonstrates the incredible attention to detail required to create the second road-going C-X75. It also acts as a poignant reminder of what might have been, if only Jaguar had put its supercar into production.

“Through the re-engineering of this one-off supercar, along with the electrification and validation of a lightweight sports car, the limited production run of our own Callum Vanquish 25, as well as low volume interior design and manufacture programmes for cars such as the Prodrive P25, Callum is demonstrating its prowess at bringing a vision to an on-road reality,” said the company’s managing director, David Fairbairn.

