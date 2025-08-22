New electric BYD Atto 2 SUV to cost from £30,850

Chinese electric car brand BYD has confirmed prices and specifications for its new Atto 2 compact SUV.

The Atto 2 is the latest model in a growing EV lineup, slotting into the BYD model range above the compact Dolphin and below the larger Atto 3.

This will see the Atto 2 take on popular rivals such as the Kia EV3, Hyundai Kona Electric and Skoda Elroq.

However, with a starting price of just £30,850 for the entry-level Boost model, the Atto 3 will undercut all these alternative electric SUVs on cost.

Bargain prices as standard

The Atto 2 features BYD’s innovative ‘Blade Battery’ pack. It also represents the company’s first use of its cell-to-body (CTB) technology in a compact model.

Integrating the battery directly into the vehicle’s chassis, CTB construction is said to offer better packaging and improved body rigidity.

Boost versions of the Atto 2 come with a 51.1kWh battery pack, offering a potential official range of up to 214 miles.

The more expensive Comfort version, priced from £34,950, makes use of a bigger 64.kWh battery. This increases the official range to 261 miles.

Charging the Atto 2 Boost from 10 to 80 percent takes 38 minutes. The Comfort model requires only 25 minutes for the same charge.

Ready to roll from September

Performance for both versions is the same: acceleration from 0-62mph takes 7.9 seconds and top speed is limited to 99mph.

Standard equipment for the Atto 2 includes BYD’s 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen. This incorporates satellite navigation, along with connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Other features include an eight-speaker audio system, panoramic sunroof, voice control and Vehicle-to-Load capability. The latter allows for mains devices – such as a portable fridge, for example – to be powered directly from the Atto 2.

Orders for the Atto 2 can be placed at BYD dealers now. First deliveries of the Boost model are due in September 2025, with Comfort versions expected later in the year.

BYD will hope the new Atto 2 helps to retain its position as the best-selling electric car brand in the world.

