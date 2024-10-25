The BMW M5 CS owned by Top Gear’s Chris Harris is for sale

A 2022 BMW M5 CS, first owned by motoring journalist and former Top Gear presenter Chris Harris, is currently up for sale.

With a price tag of £124,950, the M5 is listed with specialist Surrey-based dealership, Romans International.

It represents one of the ultimate incarnations of BMW’s super saloon. Harris himself described the CS as “still the best road car I’ve driven”.

The ultimate driving machine

Revealed at the start of 2021, the CS model represented the peak of BMW’s efforts with the F90-generation M5.

It was the most powerful M-car ever made at the time, with a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 tuned to deliver 635hp. Extensive use of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) helped shave 70kg from the saloon’s weight versus the regular M5 Competition.

BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system was fitted as standard, along with an eight-speed ZF paddle-shift automatic transmission. The CS also had carbon-ceramic brakes and suspension lowered by 7mm.

A resulting kerb weight of 1,866kg allowed for a 0-62mph sprint in exactly 3.0 seconds. Top speed was electronically limited to 189mph.

A strictly four-seat saloon

Colour choices for the special-edition M5 CS were limited to Brands Hatch Grey (in both a metallic or ‘Frozen’ matt finish), along with the gorgeous Frozen Deep Green chosen by Chris Harris.

A set of 20-inch ‘Gold Bronze’ alloy wheels, along with exterior trim in a similar hue, marked the M5 CS out as the flagship of the BMW M range.

Its interior comes with four individual M Carbon bucket seats, all trimmed in a combination of black Merino leather and red Alcantara. An outline of the Nurburgring can be found on each of the four headrests.

All this led to a list price of more than £140,000. However, the M5 CS was sufficiently impressive to see Harris purchase one with his own money.

Star in a reasonably priced car

The Top Gear star and journalist owned the BMW for 15 months, adding 11,000 miles to its odometer during that period. Harris then sold the car through the Collecting Cars platform, even writing ‘I shouldn’t have sold it – part 2’ beneath the bonnet.

Given the extensive collection of cars owned and driven by Chris Harris over the years, this is quite an endorsement. Sold for £110,500 in August 2023, the M5 CS has since covered a further 3,000 miles.

It represents the chance to own one of the finest BMW M cars ever created – and with an interesting ownership story behind it, too.

