Automatic and EV learners are less likely to pass a driving test

New data reveals the best and worst days for passing a driving test, along with the optimal choice of vehicle for success.

With the waiting list for driving tests now at an average of 22 weeks, according to the National Audit Office, maximising the chance of a pass is arguably even more important.

Analysis of test data from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) identifies that the day chosen, along with the time and even the month, can all affect a driver’s likelihood of being successful.

Choosing Monday for your driving test could offer a slight edge. Some 49.6 percent of tests taken on the first day of the week resulted in a pass, just ahead of Tuesday on 49.1 percent.

Statistically, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are the hardest days to pass a driving test. Only 45.1 percent of tests taken on a Sunday are successful, the lowest rate across the week.

Start the week with a driving test

The time of day chosen can also impact driving test outcomes. Opting for a 10am slot means the best chance of passing, perhaps due to quieter, post-rush-hour traffic.

Given the waiting list for driving tests, choosing by month is a luxury many learners won’t have. However, August offers the greatest opportunity for a pass, with 50.7 percent of tests taken that month having a positive outcome.

This may be due to better weather, and lower traffic levels due to the school summer holidays – both producing optimal conditions for learners to pass their test.

By contrast, February has the lowest typical pass rate, with only 46.8 percent of learner drivers being successful that month.

How to tilt the test odds in your favour

LeaseCar, which undertook the analysis, also found that taking a driving test in a car with a manual gearbox sees an average pass rate of 50.4 percent.

Despite being easier to drive, automatic cars, including electric vehicles, have a lower pass rate – at just 43.9 percent.

Tim Alcock, director at LeaseCar, commented: “We know how much pressure learners are under right now. These stats show you can actually tilt the odds in your favour. While many think an EV is a shortcut to a pass, the numbers suggest that manual learners are still more successful on the day.

“Snagging a mid-morning Monday slot in the summer remains the smartest move a learner can make to increase chances of success.”

The DVSA recently confirmed changes to driving test bookings in a bid to crack down on the reselling of slots. Drivers will now be limited to just two changes, making finding the optimum time and date even trickier.

