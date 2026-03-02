Cadillac Escalade and other XXL American SUVs land in the UK

British motorists can order a variety of new American SUVs and pickup trucks, following the launch of GM Speciality Vehicles (GMSV) UK.

From the high-performance Cadillac Escalade-V SUV, to the practical Chevrolet Silverado pickup, all the vehicles will be supplied and supported by General Motors.

Cars such as the Cadillac Escalade were previously only available in the UK only as personal imports. However, GMSV UK’s role means all vehicles will come fully homologated, and backed by a warranty and aftersales package.

London-based independent dealership Clive Sutton, which has a long history of importing American vehicles, will handle the initial phase of orders and vehicle preparation. GMSV UK then intends to expand its operation, creating a wider retail network across the country.

General Motors has exported its US model lineup beyond North America before, offering SUVs and pickup trucks in Australia and New Zealand.

Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC

The GM Speciality Vehicles UK range will include models from Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC, with an initial focus on premium SUVs.

Cadillac’s offerings will include three versions of the Escalade SUV, starting at £149,950 for the Premium Luxury model with a 420hp 6.2-litre V8 engine.

Opting for the potent 682hp Escalade-V, capable of 0-60mph in 4.3 seconds, will cost from £199,950. The long-wheelbase Escalade ESV is priced from £180,000.

Chevrolet-badged SUVs include the full-size Suburban, which boasts the longest-running vehicle nameplate in the world. In range-topping High Country trim, and powered by a 6.2-litre V8, the seven-seat Suburban is priced from £100,000.

The (relatively) smaller Chevrolet Tahoe SUV will retail at £86,000.

V8-powered practicality from GMC

Less well-known in the UK is the GMC brand, which has a lineage dating back to 1911. It is now positioned as an upmarket alternative to Chevrolet.

The GMC Yukon is the premium counterpart to the Chevrolet Tahoe. In luxurious Denali specification (named after the highest mountain in North America), the Yukon will cost £110,000.

GMC-branded pickup trucks are also available, including the Sierra 1500 lineup. Capable of towing more than 6,000kg, UK prices will start at £73,000 excluding VAT.

Buying a Chevrolet-badged pickup will be more affordable, with the Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss available from £66,000 plus VAT.

Each GM vehicle will come with a three-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, extendable to five years at extra cost. Finance, custom orders and part-exchange services will be offered, too.

A taste of American life

All GMSV UK vehicles will be supplied in left-hand-drive configuration. However, from Clive Sutton’s experience of importing American vehicles, the extra height of SUV and pickup models makes LHD less of an issue.

Company founder Clive Sutton said: “This is an exciting moment for UK customers who have long admired GM’s premium and performance lineup.

“We are delighted to be the first GM Specialty Vehicles franchise in the UK, and to lead development of the nationwide network.”

Jean-Pierre Diernaz, managing director of GM Europe, added: “We’re excited to be working with Clive Sutton to bring to UK customers our iconic North American vehicles.

“We’ve selected incredible vehicles from our global brands – Cadillac, GMC and Chevrolet – through a dedicated GM facility in North West London. A nationwide network of retailers is set to follow.”

