Ayrton Senna’s legendary 1991 McLaren MP4/6 could be yours

One of the most significant cars from Ayrton Senna’s illustrious Formula 1 career is being offered for auction online.

Used by the Brazilian driver during the 1991 season, the McLaren MP4/6 took Senna to his third and final Formula 1 World Championship.

The MP4/6 was also the final Formula 1 car with a V12 engine and a manual gearbox to win a title.

It is being offered for sale through RM Sotheby’s, having been displayed in Abu Dhabi before the Grand Prix weekend.

Responsible for a Senna masterclass

Chassis number MP4/6/1 was the first car built, initially tested by Senna and Gerhard Berger at Estoril in February 1991.

Created under the direction of McLaren design chief Neil Oatley, the MP4/6 is arguably the last ‘analogue’ Formula 1 car. Its naturally aspirated 3.5-litre Honda V12 engine generates 735hp, and is connected to a six-speed manual transmission.

It would be the manual gearbox that affected one of Senna’s most legendary drives, battling through the rain in Sao Paulo to win the Brazilian Grand Prix.

While leading the race, the MP4/6’s transmission began to fail, forcing Senna to stick with sixth gear for the remaining laps.

Senna’s immense talent saw him bring the car home ahead of Riccardo Patrese, sealing one of his most impressive victories.

A most significant McLaren

Senna went on to win the 1991 Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship, with seven race victories and five other podium finishes. McLaren would also claim the Constructors’ title, ahead of Williams.

Following its successful season, MP4/6/1 was added to McLaren’s own collection, where it remained for three decades before being sold in 2020. The car will return to McLaren specialist Lanzante for final preparation before being delivered to its new owner.

Owning such an important piece of Formula 1 history does not come cheap, however. RM Sotheby’s has suggested a guide price of between £9 million and £11.5 million for the MP4/6.

For those looking to score a winning Christmas present, bidding will close on Thursday 11 December 2025.

