Tolman Motorsport builds Honda Integra Type R DC2 restomod

The Honda Integra Type R has become the latest modern classic to receive the restomod treatment from Tolman Motorsport.

Best known for its reimagined Peugeot 205 GTI, the Rugby-based company has turned its attention to the iconic DC2-generation Integra Type R.

The Honda is one of four unique customer cars due from Tolman Motorsport in 2026. It follows on from previous bespoke builds, including a Ford Escort XR3 and Mini Cooper S.

What began as a simple colour-change eventually became 740 man-hours of work, ensuring every aspect of the Integra Type R was in perfect, better-than-new condition.

The paint colour is the same Sorrento Green used on a Tolman Edition Peugeot 205 GTI (see below), which also belongs to the Integra’s owner.

Much more than just a paint job

On initial inspection, the Integra Type R appeared to be in good condition. However, digging deeper uncovered a history of MOT repairs made to mask corrosion. With the owner’s blessing, Tolman thus took the Honda’s body back to bare metal.

With replacement parts hard to come by, Tolman had to fabricate many new components. These included the rear quarter panel and wheelarch, where trapped mud had eaten away at the original steel bodywork.

Around 180 hours were spent on metalwork alone, given the importance of a rigid body shell to the intense Integra Type R driving experience.

Tasteful Sorrento Green replaced the original Championship White, with factory-spec seam sealer and cavity spray to protect the underside.

VTEC just kicked in

A naturally aspirated 1.8-litre B18C four-cylinder engine was the heart and soul of the DC2-generation Integra Type R when new.

When we drove an Integra Type R for our Retro Road Test, we said: ‘Up to 5,800rpm, the engine feels muted, even a bit gutless. Then Honda’s VTEC variable valve timing switches to a spikier cam profile and, with a feral snarl, all pretence of civility is shredded. The Integra reacts like it has swallowed a spoonful of wasabi.’

Paying homage to this iconic engine, Tolman has rebuilt the B18C to factory specification, meaning 190hp at a heady 8,000rpm.

The double wishbone suspension was refurbished, including the fitment of new Nitron dampers. Brake components and the fluid lines also received attention, contributing to a comprehensive mechanical overhaul.

Going the extra mile

Tolman refinished the Integra’s lightweight 15-inch Enkei alloy wheels, fitting modern Michelin Pilot Exalto 2 tyres to enhance all-round performance.

The interior of the Integra Type R also received attention, including its trademark Recaro seats. These were originally red when the Honda left the factory, but had faded to pink over time.

Instead of attempting to replicate the red upholstery, Tolman tracked down new-old-stock DC2 rear seat material from Australia. The front Recaros were then trimmed to match the rear bench.

Other improvements included a modern engine immobiliser, along with extra sound deadening to boost everyday usability.

Road-tested and ready to go

Once completed, the Integra Type R was treated to a 100-mile validation and setup road test by company founder Chris Tolman.

“The brief started with a colour change to sit alongside the owner’s Tolman Edition 205 GTI, but once we stripped the car we could see it deserved the full job done properly,” explained Tolman.

“When the panels are not available you either compromise or make them yourself. We’ll never compromise, so the answer was clear. The result is a build that stays true to the Integra, is sharp to drive and can be used with confidence.”

More projects from Tolman Motorsport will be revealed later this year. These continue alongside production of the Tolman Edition 205 GTI, which now has an order bank stretching into 2027.

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